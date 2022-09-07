ara Shoes Endorses Syndic8 for Their Digital Content Delivery
ara Shoes, an internationally recognized brand based in Langenfeld Germany, has chosen Syndic8 for their digital content delivery
Our wide variety of products and Syndic8’s expertise in high variance SKUs will promote a variety of synergies between both of our companies.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, U.S.A, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ara shoes, a family-owned German company committed to creating the highest quality of products while producing industry leading designs, has endorsed Syndic8 as their digital content delivery provider for e-commerce. ara shoes, headquartered in Langenfeld Germany, is one of Europe's leaders within the footwear industry with over 4,000 employees and international distribution throughout the globe. ara Shoes’ utilization of Syndic8’s versatile content delivery solution will support their continued place at the forefront of footwear innovation.
— Sam Spears, President of ara Shoes North America
“As a leader in the footwear industry, we continually look for technology solutions that offer operational efficiency, greater speed and visibility of our products to the market,” commented Sam Spears, President of ara Shoes North America. “Our wide variety of products and Syndic8’s expertise in high variance SKUs will promote a variety of synergies between both of our companies. We are extremely excited to eliminate the manual process of spreadsheet manipulation and provide our retail partners with the high-quality data to get on the digital shelf quicker.”
About Syndic8
Syndic8 partners with leading brands, retailers, and marketplaces to increase the velocity and quality of data necessary to power digital sales. With a background in building financial trading applications, the founders of Syndic8 have built numerous large-scale, high-throughput applications designed to move data instantaneously between companies.
Syndic8 brings this speed to a market where product, pricing, and inventory information typically take days or weeks to communicate – with Syndic8’s collaborative platform, communication takes place instantaneously. For more information, please visit Syndic8.io.
About ara Shoes
For over six decades, ara has been known for crafting shoes that combine attractive design with the perfect fit. A family-owned German company with the highest quality standards and leading-edge designers, ara combines traditional craftsmanship with innovative technologies to take you through every step of your day and night. Our commitment to style, fit, and quality has allowed ara to become one of Europe's greatest footwear producers.
ara shoes are created through a process that combines intensive handcrafting with up to 130 individual operations. Only the highest quality materials are used, and our shoes are subject to independent testing and reporting on a regular basis. It goes without saying that production takes place at the highest technical level and conforms with all international environmental standards. From casual sneakers to flats and pumps to GORE-TEX® boots, ara’s high-quality standards are integral to all of our footwear lines.
