New Yorker Electronics Acquires Switches Unlimited

New Yorker Maintains an Extensive Ready-to-Ship Inventory of Electronic Components for the Commercial, Industrial, and Aerospace/Defense Markets

Purchase Underscores Growth via Acquisition Strategy

New Yorker Electronics will continue to invest in strategic assets which affirm our commitment to provide an unparalleled selection, depth of inventory, and superior customer and engineering services.” — Barry Slivka, President of New Yorker Electronics

NORTHVALE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announced today by New Yorker Electronics, Co., Inc., a global franchised distributor of passive electronic components, discrete semiconductors, and supply chain services is the acquisition of Switches Unlimited, Inc., a Long Island City based specialty distributor of electromechanical and automation controls for the widest range of markets, including industrial, military, medical, food and beverage. The newly formed, wholly owned subsidiary will continue to operate under the name Switches Unlimited.

“New Yorker Electronics’ purchase of Switches Unlimited marks our second acquisition in less than two years,” stated Barry Slivka, President of New Yorker Electronics. “We are continuing to identify and invest in strategic assets which affirm our commitment to provide customers with an unparalleled selection, depth of inventory, in addition to the highest level of customer and engineering services. Everyone at New Yorker Electronics is confident the acquisition of Switches Unlimited will deliver significant added value to our customers while expanding New Yorker Electronics’ footprint throughout the U.S.”

A long-established distributor of electronic components for new designs and replacements, Switches Unlimited specializes in panel design, automation controls along with drop-in replacements for obsolete parts. The company maintains a deep, ready-to-ship inventory of switches, relays, timers, circuit breakers, enclosures, terminal blocks, and transformers. Also stocked are level, liquid, proximity, and photoelectric controls. A comprehensive range of MIL-SPEC parts are further inventoried. Included among the over 25 manufacturers’ parts inventoried are IDEC, Turck, Carling, Hammond, nVent Hoffman, Schmersal, Carlo Gavazzi, WERMA, NKK, Leuze, Conta-Clip, CIT, Adalet, and Solico.

New Yorker Electronics

Headquartered in Northvale, NJ, New Yorker Electronics, Co., Inc. (www.newyorkerelectronics.com) is a global franchised distributor of electronic components, value-added services, and supply chain solutions to the world’s leading OEMs and contract manufacturers in the commercial, industrial, and aerospace/defense, markets. Founded in 1948, the AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified company has earned a reputation for delivering superior levels of reliability and customer support while providing direct franchise access to an extensive ready-to-ship inventory of passive, interconnect, electromechanical and Mil-Spec components, as well as semiconductor devices.

For Media & PR Inquiries:

Connie Adams

A. D. Adams Advertising, Inc.

917/836-8193

connie@ad-adams.com

Connect with New Yorker Electronics:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/new-yorker-electronics?trk=biz-companies-cym

https://www.facebook.com/newyorkerelectronics

https://twitter.com/newyorkerelectr