NORTHVALE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Yorker Electronics Adds 25 Manufacturers to Their Line Card

Northvale, NJ, March 11, 2022…New Yorker Electronics, Co., Inc., a global franchised distributor of passive electronic components, discrete semiconductors, and supply chain services, today announced the expansion of their line card, which now includes over 100 manufacturers. The newly added electronic component lines are the result of New Yorker Electronics’ most recent acquisition of Omni Pro Electronics, Inc., an Addison, TX-based electronic component distributor.

"New Yorker Electronics has re-doubled its commitment to provide our OEM customers with world-class, direct franchise access to an outsized portfolio of quality components and optimized value-added services,” said Barry Slivka, President of New Yorker Electronics, Co., Inc. “Our aggressive growth-via-acquisition strategy is tactically designed to help customers speed time-to-market, and to compete more effectively and profitably, regardless of their size or location.”

New Yorker Electronics serves as a supply chain partner for the broadest spectrum of original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and commercial customers. A trusted supplier to the military and aerospace sectors, the company maintains an extensive inventory of ready-to-ship COTS, Mil-Spec, and aerospace-specific components. Also stocked are components commonly specified for employment in industrial, consumer, medical, test and measurement, automotive, power, and alternative energy applications.

New Yorker Electronics’ broad product offering now includes a deep inventory of components from such world-leaders as Vishay, Cornell Dubilier, Exxelia, Union Technology (UTC), United Chemi-con (UCC), Sumida, Good-Ark Semiconductor, Halo Electronics, Orion Fans, Innodisk, Raltron, Aker Technology, Altech Corp., LSI/CSI, EM Microelectronics, and OptiFuse

About New Yorker Electronics

Headquartered in Northvale, NJ, New Yorker Electronics, Co., Inc. (www.newyorkerelectronics.com) is a global franchised distributor of electronic components, value-added services, and supply chain solutions to the world’s leading OEMs and contract manufacturers in the commercial, industrial, and aerospace/defense, markets. Founded in 1948, the AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified company has earned a reputation for delivering superior levels of reliability and customer support while providing direct franchise access to an extensive ready-to-ship inventory of passive, interconnect, electromechanical and Mil-Spec components, as well as semiconductor devices.

