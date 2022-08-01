New Yorker Electronics Expands Ready-to-Ship Inventory of Vishay’s MIL-PRF-55342 Thick and Thin Film Chip Resistors

New Yorker Stocks Vishay's QPL MIL-PRF-55342 Chip Resistors

Available-To-Order-Stock of RCWPM and E/H Series SMT Resistors. Minimizes Supply Chain Disruptions and Speeds Time-to-Market.

NORTHVALE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Yorker Electronics, Co., Inc., a global franchised distributor of passive electronic components, discrete semiconductors, and supply chain services, today announced the expansion of its ready-to-ship inventory of Vishay Dale (Military M/D55342) RCWPM thick film, and E/H thin film surface-mount resistor series. The QPL MIL-PRF-55342 chips are widely specified for employment in the broadest range of mission-critical military, aerospace, weapons systems, satellite, handheld communications, and any military/non-military design in which space is limited. Vishay’s high reliability RCWPM thick film, and E/H thin film resistors, together with multiple lines of Vishay resistors are now available from New Yorker Electronics.

Vishay Dale E/H thin film series of MIL-PRF-55342-qualified SMT resistors’ wraparound termination features a robust adhesion layer covered by an electroplated nickel barrier level to support +150 ºC operating conditions, superior dimensional uniformity, and failure rate. The QPL devices are offered in case sizes from 0402 to 2512, and in voltages from 30V to 200V. Parts have a < -25 dB, 0.5 ppm/V low noise and voltage coefficient. They further provide less than 0.010 Ω typical wraparound resistance and laser-trimmed tolerances down to ±0.1%. E/H thin film chips meet vacuum stability and outgassing requirements of the ASTM E595 standard.

Additionally stocked by New Yorker Electronics are Vishay Dale RCWPM thick film SMT resistors conforming to the MIL-PRF-55342, Type RM specification. Components feature a robust adhesion layer covered by an electroplated nickel barrier plus a verified failure rate at M, P, R, U, S, V, and T levels. These QPL parts are available in case sizes ranging from 0302 to 2512, and in voltages from 30V to 200V. They have an operating temperature range of -65 ºC to +150 ºC along with power ratings from 0.04 W to 1.0 W. Resistors are subject to in-process inspections and Group A lot acceptance testing. Chips are provided in termination style B pre-tinned nickel wraparound barrier and comply with the ASTM B 809-95 standard test method for porosity in metallic coatings by humid sulfur vapor.

To learn more about Vishay Dale (Military M/D55342) E/H thin film and RCWPM thick film chip resistors email hmerten@newyorkerelectronics.com or call 800-536-1887. Most parts are available for immediate delivery in sample and production quantities.

New Yorker Electronics

Headquartered in Northvale, NJ, New Yorker Electronics, Co., Inc. (www.newyorkerelectronics.com) is a global franchised distributor of electronic components, value-added services, and supply chain solutions to the world’s leading OEMs and contract manufacturers in the commercial, industrial, and aerospace/defense, markets. Founded in 1948, the AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified company has earned a reputation for delivering superior levels of reliability and customer support while providing direct franchise access to an extensive ready-to-ship inventory of passive, interconnect, electromechanical and Mil-Spec components, as well as semiconductor devices.

