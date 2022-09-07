URBAN PRESS WINERY & RESTAURANT TO HOST HARVEST PARTY ON SEPT 17

Urban Press Winery Wine Tasting Urban Press Winery Patio

11 Course Meal with 7 Wine Pairings along with Traditional Wine Stomping Contest

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban Press Winery & Restaurant is kicking off the end of summer with its annual Harvest Party, combining their award-winning wines with a special 11 course meal and a traditional wine stomping contest with 2 different seating’s, 11:30 am to 3:00 pm and 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm.

Join us in celebrating our 2022 harvest with the traditional grape stomp in a competitive team environment, where the duo bottling the most juice wins. For a sneak peak of our last Harvest Party, https://vimeo.com/746632018.

To purchase tickets and make reservations for the Harvest Party on Sept 17, 2022, please visit https://www.exploretock.com/urbanpresswinery/event/361190. In addition, for more information on Urban Press Winery & Restaurant, please visit www.urbanpresswinery.com and please follow us on Instagram @urbanpresswinery.

About Urban Press Winery & Restaurant

Urban Press Winery & Restaurant has the distinction of being the only Los Angeles-area winery and fine dining establishment that crafts its own wine. Owner Giovanni D’Andrea has been creating his own wine since the early 90’s. The superior California wines, single varietals, and blends, as well as gourmet food and live entertainment, is the perfect venue for any event, be it a romantic date night, girls’ night out, corporate party, wedding, or a unique special gathering. The unassuming entrance leads past an expansive wine library and a cozy barrel room to the main serving room, with bold brick walls reaching to the soaring high ceilings. A grand crystal chandelier provides the ambiance as guests continue to the custom iron, crystal-lined staircase leading to the mezzanine dining area, which overlooks the main floor and tasting room. Just a few more steps and a pergola-covered patio provides outdoor seating. The world-renowned Roman Chef Emidio Tidu brings his signature dishes which are steeped in his Italian traditions, fused with a French influence, including lamb shank, chateaubriand, and an original recipe for homemade, Michelin star-worthy, Sicilian cannoli. Urban Press Winery & Restaurant has become one of the few places in Burbank to enjoy a variety of live music. The Sunday Jazz Brunch has become the-place-to-be-seen for jazz lovers. D’Andrea blends tradition, deep technical knowledge, and new ideas to bring the wine list and menu selections to life.