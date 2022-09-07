New axledit 1.2 MAM with integrated collaborative editing launched at IBC 2022 stand 7.D20

axledit browser interface axledit logo

Key features include ability to catalog existing cloud and on-premise storage pools, localized user interfaces, and Adobe Premiere panel – IBC Hall 7.D20

This super-accessible release brings the power of axledit to an even wider range of users. And the ability to catalog large amounts of existing cloud storage is a game-changer” — Sam Bogoch, CEO, Axle AI

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axle AI has launched version 1.2 of its revolutionary axledit cloud-native MAM and video editor. It will be showing the product at this week’s IBC Convention, Hall 7.D20.

Key features of the new release include:

1.Multi-language user interface - version 1.2 includes Spanish, French and German front ends with more languages expected over the coming months.

2.Ability to catalog external S3-compatible data storage pools, including Amazon S3, Seagate Lyve Cloud and Global Distribution’s new Symply Object storage

3.Integrated speech transcription for affordable, quick location of key moments in video clips

4.New Adobe Premiere Pro panel allowing one-step exports of not only media, but also full axledit sequences directly to Premiere for final editing

axledit's unique collaboration features allow not only browser-based review and approval by producers and clients, but also simultaneous editing sessions with a shared view of the current state of the timeline and playback. This capability is especially important in a world where remote work has become not only accepted, but the overwhelming choice of content professionals industrywide.

Other key axledit features include:

• Professional-style timeline with multiple audio and video tracks

• High speed, interrupt-resilient uploads of huge video files

• Effects and transitions

• Powerful sequence versioning

• The ability to directly import stock video content

• Access to axle ai on-premise and cloud media management servers

axledit 1.2 is available immediately, at www.axledit.com.

Pricing and availability

axledit is available immediately on a monthly licensed basis. Available tiers are Free, $10 per user per month and $50 per user per month. In addition, an Enterprise tier is available with a number of key features including hybrid cloud/on-premise configurations, and workflow automations. Complete, private instances of the axledit cloud back end are also available on request for clients such as content studios who want to deploy a ‘walled garden’ version specific to their network.

All axledit, axle ai 2022 and axle connectr subscriptions and purchases are available through axle ai’s reseller/integrator network, featuring leading integrators such as Malaysia’s iPSB (axle’s preferred partner in the APAC region).

About axle ai, Inc.

Axle ai (https://www.axle.ai) - We make media smarter. Axle ai is the recognized leader in developing radically simple media management software. Our solutions have helped over 800 organizations improve the way they create, share and store digital video content. axle’s radically simple media management uniquely addresses a burgeoning need and has caught on rapidly among video professionals in post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, sports, house of worship, non-profit, advertising-marketing, and government organizations worldwide. Axle ai, Inc. is a privately held company; its founders have extensive industry experience in video editing and media management. Investors include Stadia Ventures, Jason Calacanis's LAUNCH accelerator, Overkill Ventures and Quake Capital. Learn more at www.axle.ai and www.axledit.com

