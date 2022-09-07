Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,826 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 235,055 in the last 365 days.

Overhead sign supports to be installed on Interstate 64 near Nitro on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022

Page Content

Traffic will be interrupted on Interstate 64 near the Nitro and St. Albans interchanges on the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, to allow contractors to install supports for overhead message boards.
 
The eastbound slow lane will be closed from 8 p.m. to midnight between mile makers 41 and 42.5 to accommodate a utility lift.
 
Beginning at approximately 8:30 p.m., authorities will set up a rolling roadblock in both eastbound and westbound lanes to allow the horizontal support structure for the message boards to be lifted into place. The 130-foot-wide steel support structure will span all six lanes.
 
Contractors erected the vertical support structures on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Once completed, digital message boards and traffic cameras will be installed on the support structure.
 
The rolling roadblock is expected to last about 15 minutes.​​

You just read:

Overhead sign supports to be installed on Interstate 64 near Nitro on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.