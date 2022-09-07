Overhead sign supports to be installed on Interstate 64 near Nitro on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022

Page Content

Traffic will be interrupted on Interstate 64 near the Nitro and St. Albans interchanges on the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, to allow contractors to install supports for overhead message boards.



The eastbound slow lane will be closed from 8 p.m. to midnight between mile makers 41 and 42.5 to accommodate a utility lift.



Beginning at approximately 8:30 p.m., authorities will set up a rolling roadblock in both eastbound and westbound lanes to allow the horizontal support structure for the message boards to be lifted into place. The 130-foot-wide steel support structure will span all six lanes.



Contractors erected the vertical support structures on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Once completed, digital message boards and traffic cameras will be installed on the support structure.



The rolling roadblock is expected to last about 15 minutes.​​