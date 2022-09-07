Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,826 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,814 in the last 365 days.

N.C. Mountain State Fair to hold safety press conference Thursday

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 7, 2022

CONTACT:

Heather Overton, assistant director
N.C. Mountain State Fair Press Office
919-455-7036 (cell)

N.C. Mountain State Fair to hold safety press conference Thursday

WHAT:

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler, Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson, N.C. Mountain State Fair officials and others will discuss grounds safety, traffic control, midway operations and animal exhibits.
WHEN:           Thursday, Sept. 8, 11 a.m.
WHERE:

Upper chairlift landing pad, WNC Agricultural Center
1301 Fanning Bridge Road, Fletcher

Enter through Gate 1 off Fanning Bridge Road. Park near Entrance E and walk between barns to conference site at top of hill.

In case of rain, press conference will be held at the Davis Event Center.

 
WHO:

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler
Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson
Sean McKeon, N.C. Mountain State Fair
Jim Drew, Drew Expositions
Representatives from state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue, N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

 
MORE INFO: The 28th N.C. Mountain State Fair runs Sept. 9-18 at the WNC Ag Center in Fletcher. More information is available at www.mountainfair.org.

-30-1

 

You just read:

N.C. Mountain State Fair to hold safety press conference Thursday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.