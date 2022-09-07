N.C. Mountain State Fair to hold safety press conference Thursday
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 7, 2022
CONTACT:
|
Heather Overton, assistant director
WHAT:
|
Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler, Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson, N.C. Mountain State Fair officials and others will discuss grounds safety, traffic control, midway operations and animal exhibits.
WHEN:
|Thursday, Sept. 8, 11 a.m.
WHERE:
|
Upper chairlift landing pad, WNC Agricultural Center
Enter through Gate 1 off Fanning Bridge Road. Park near Entrance E and walk between barns to conference site at top of hill.
In case of rain, press conference will be held at the Davis Event Center.
WHO:
|
Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler
MORE INFO:
|The 28th N.C. Mountain State Fair runs Sept. 9-18 at the WNC Ag Center in Fletcher. More information is available at www.mountainfair.org.
