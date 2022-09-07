Foam Glass Market to See Healthy Growth of USD 2133.84 Million with Excellent CAGR of 5.58% by 2029

Foam Glass Market

Foam Glass Market is expected to reach USD 2133.84 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.58 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

An international Foam Glass Market research report is a great store to acquire current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the Foam Glass Market industry for the precise forecast period. The report performs analysis and discussion of important market trends, market size, sales volume, and market share for Foam Glass Market industry. Estimations about the rise or fall of the CAGR value for specific forecast period are also mentioned in this market report.

Market Analysis and Size

Glass is supposed to be one of the oldest synthetic materials and shows a delicate attainment of human civilization. Glass has been used as a building material since earliest times. Due to the rapid development in the glass industry in recent years, glass has become the most versatile building material. Foam Glass is one of the important types of glass used in many purposes due to their unique properties such as used in refrigeration and air conditioning industry, as a substitute for cork, used in flooring used as a substitute for partition and used as a corning.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the foam glass market was valued at USD 1382.00 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2133.84 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.58 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements.

Market Definition

Foam glass is a type of glass which is porous glass foam material. The advantages of foam glasses as a building material include its thermal and acoustic insulating, light weight and high strength properties. It is made by heating a mixture of granulated or crushed and a blowing agent such as limestone or carbon. Near the melting point of the glass, the blowing agent releases a gas which is producing a foaming effect in the glass. After cooling, the mixture becomes hard and convert into a rigid material with gas-filled closed-cell pores which is comprising a large portion of its volume.

Competitive Landscape and Foam Glass Market Share Analysis

The foam glass market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to foam glass market.

Some of the major players operating in the foam glass market are:

Owens Corning (U.S.)

Zhejiang Dehe Insulation Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

ZHEJIANG ZHENSHEN INSULATION TECHNOLOGY CORP.LTD. (China)

UUSIOAINES OY (Finland)

Glapor (Germany)

Misapor AG (Switzerland)

Polydros S.A. (Spain)

Refaglass (Czech Republic)

Earthstone international (U..S)

Anhui Huichang New Material Co., Ltd. (China)

Beijing Shoubang New Materials Co., Ltd (China)

Dennert Poraver GmbH (Germany)

GanSuPengFei (China)

Shanghai Yongli Energy-Saving Wall-material Co., Ltd. (China)

PINOSKLO cellular glass (Ukraine)

Pittsburgh Corning, LLC. (U.S.)

Glassolite Group Limited (U.K.)

Misapor AG (Switzerland)

Liaver GmbH & Co. K.G. (Germany)

JSC Gomelglass (Spain)

Foam Glass Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in demand due to unique properties

Foam glass is a light weight insulating material which can be used for an extensive range of applications due to its unique properties such as fire-resistant, corrosion resistance, lightweight, rigid, thermal insulation, chemical inertness, water- and steam-resistant, etc. Furthermore, these glasses have low transportation costs and are easy to handle, making them more economically feasible and expected to drive the growth of the foam glass market.

Huge demand for insulation

Foam glass is well suitable as a rigid insulation material in traffic areas, walls and roofs where other materials are compressed which generally results in an uneven surface thus causing the loss of insulating properties. Foam glasses also act as a barrier for temperature changes or preventing gases or liquids from passing through. Due to the insulating property of foam glass increase the demand of this glass in the market which are projected to upsurge the market growth rate.

Foam glass is environmental friendly

Foam glass is produced by using at least 60% of recycled glass. It is also free of ecologically damaging gas propellants and flame retardants. After using foam glass as thermal insulation purposes, it can be reused as filler in thermally insulating granulates or landscaping. It is environmentally sensible recycling through re-use.

Opportunities

Rising demand for highest form of insulation for industrial purposes are expected to increase the market growth rate. Some of the other factors rising awareness about the foam glasses, like growing prevalence for protection against fire and longer life and high insulation value of foam glass which will create beneficial opportunities for the foam glass market growth rate in upcoming period. Also, the foam glasses are extensively used in the civic construction of bridges, roadbeds due to their lightweight properties. Furthermore, foam glass can be recycled, and during production process of foam glass doesn’t produce any toxic things. These factors will also generate opportunities for the foam glass market.

Restraints/ Challenges

The high installation cost of the foam glass as a result, the commercial and residential organizations are using substitutes, which is anticipated to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, there are several challenges which has faced by the foam glass market just like any other market. One of the major challenges in the market is the lack of awareness regarding foam glass in underdeveloped economies. The major players are trying to overcome these challenges in the foam glass market and upsurge the market demand during the forecast period. These are the major factors which restrains the market's growth rate.

This foam glass market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the foam glass market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Foam Glass Market Scope

The foam glass market is segmented on the basis of type, process, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Open-cell

Closed-cell

Process

Physical

Chemical

Application

Building and Industrial Installation

Chemical System

Architectural

Ground Material

Lightweight Aggregate

Phase Carrier

Water Holding Material

Others

End User

Industrial

Building and Infrastructure

Others

Foam Glass Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The foam glass market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, process, application and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the foam glass market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe dominates the foam glass market in terms of market and revenue share during the forecast period. This is due to the growing demand for foam glass in this region. Europe region leads the foam glass market due to growing demand for environment-friendly insulating materials from several end-user industries in this region.

During the projected period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest developing region due to low carbon footprint, low cost and it is reusable in this region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

The report can answer the following questions:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Foam Glass.

Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Foam Glass.

Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Foam Glass.

Different types and applications of Foam Glass, market share of each type and application by revenue.

Global of Foam Glass market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2022 to 2028 of Foam Glass.

Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Foam Glass.

SWOT analysis of Foam Glass.

New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Foam Glass.

