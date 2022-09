First Early Bird Drawing for $1,000 Friday

Extra drawings lead up to grand prize trip in Powerball First Millionaire of the Year promotion

JACKSON, MISS. – One Mississippi Lottery Insider will win a trip to New York City and have a chance to become the Powerball® First Millionaire of the Year™, but early entries have a chance to win $1,000 before the big prize is drawn Oct. 3.

Friday, Sept. 9, the Mississippi Lottery will conduct the first of three random drawings of entries, resulting in one person winning $1,000 each time.

These “early bird” drawings are part of the bigger promotion tied in with the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year, which began Sept. 1 and runs through Sept. 30.

Mississippi Lottery Insiders will have the opportunity to submit an entry in this new promotion featuring a grand prize of an expense-paid trip to New York for two, three nights at a Times Square hotel, welcome dinner, exclusive entertainment, New Year’s Eve dinner and entertainment, $1,000 spending money, two gift bags, ground transportation to and from NYC airports, hotel and activities in NYC and eligibility for the $1 million drawing during the live broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.”

In addition to the Powerball promotion, the Mississippi Lottery will randomly select second, third, fourth and fifth prize winners to receive $10,000, $5,000, $2,500 and $1,000 cash respectively.

There’s no purchase necessary to win, and buying Mississippi Lottery products does not increase the chance of winning. Just sign up to become a Mississippi Lottery Insider by clicking here to receive the special entry link. You must be 21 years or older to enter. You may only sign up once per e-mail address.

Each winner will be notified by certified mail.

Click here for rules and #havefunyall.

