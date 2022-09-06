Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,802 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,849 in the last 365 days.

Empower the People Who Power Our City

The Administration and Finance Cabinet, formerly headed by a Chief who oversaw over 10 departments, recently became two separate cabinets: the People Operations Cabinet and the Finance Cabinet. 

Chief People Officer Alex Lawrence oversees the newly formed People Operations Cabinet, which consists of the City’s central departments of the Office of Human Resources, the Office of Labor Relations, the Registry, and City appropriations including Health Benefits, Unemployment Compensation, and Workers Compensation.

The restructuring refocuses these departments on not only delivering administrative needs but also supporting Boston’s greatest asset in delivering effective government: City workers. Together, we are working to implement improvements to how the City supports its workers in ways both big and small, including mental health supports and employee transit benefits.

You just read:

Empower the People Who Power Our City

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.