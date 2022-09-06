Empower the People Who Power Our City

The Administration and Finance Cabinet, formerly headed by a Chief who oversaw over 10 departments, recently became two separate cabinets: the People Operations Cabinet and the Finance Cabinet.

Chief People Officer Alex Lawrence oversees the newly formed People Operations Cabinet, which consists of the City’s central departments of the Office of Human Resources, the Office of Labor Relations, the Registry, and City appropriations including Health Benefits, Unemployment Compensation, and Workers Compensation.

The restructuring refocuses these departments on not only delivering administrative needs but also supporting Boston’s greatest asset in delivering effective government: City workers. Together, we are working to implement improvements to how the City supports its workers in ways both big and small, including mental health supports and employee transit benefits.