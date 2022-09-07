Hit the trail with MDC at the Hiking 101 - Beginner's Guide to Hiking Sept. 14 at Rockwoods Reservation

Body

WILDWOOD, Mo.—Hiking is a great way to get up close with nature. You feel a real connection to the land when it’s directly beneath your feet. The only thing between you and nature is a pair of hiking boots, or even just some sturdy walking shoes. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has more than 1,000 conservation areas and state forests throughout the Show-Me-State, and many have excellent hiking trails.

For those just starting out on their hiking journeys, MDC is offering a Hiking 101 – A Beginner's Guide to Hiking program on Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 1-3:30 p.m. at Rockwoods Reservation in Wildwood. The event is free and open to ages 7 and up and includes both an educational program, and short guided hike.

This program is designed for beginning hikers who want to start hiking this fall and will focus on the basics of fall and winter hiking. The topics covered include the difference between walking and hiking, clothes and equipment needed, hiking with children, and more. After the educational presentation, an MDC naturalists will lead a 1.5-mile easy hike at Rockwoods Reservation.

This is an ideal opportunity for people who haven’t hiked before or have little experience and want to explore the many advantages of hiking. The uneven terrain of paths that wind up, down, and sideways, work a variety muscle groups and help with overall balance--boosting the energy you use by 28 percent compared to walking on flat surfaces. Hikers report benefits like weight loss, stress relief, better sleep, and more positive thoughts.

Hiking 101 – A Beginner's Guide to Hiking is a free program; however, advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4c5.

Rockwoods Reservation is located at 2751 Glencoe Road, off Highway 109 between I-44 and Highway 100.

