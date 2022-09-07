MDC hosts free Family Outdoors Day activities on Sept. 24 at Lee's Summit

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – Celebrate nature and outdoor adventure when the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) hosts the free Family Outdoors Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area in Lee’s Summit. Experts will teach outdoor skills and host nature exhibits. MDC, and Ducks Unlimited (DU) are hosts along with Nathan’s Catch, a non-profit devoted to fishing. Helping families enjoy the outdoors is MDC’s way of celebrating National Hunting and Fishing Day, which is also on Sept. 24.

A variety of outdoor display or activity stations will be set up at the Reed Area. Visitors can go fishing, try target archery, throw the atlatl dart, or try other outdoor skills with assistance from MDC staff and volunteers. All equipment is provided. Actual fishing at a lake is offered with volunteers helping with casting, bait, and handling fish. Nathan’s Catch will give away fishing rods and reels to youths.

DU volunteers will offer free Greenwing Memberships to youths. Families can explore the duck wing maze and learn about how wetlands and uplands benefit waterfowl and people. DU’s efforts are supported by the J.E. Fehsenfeld Family Foundation in memory of Jan M. Dillow.

The target archery and air rifle ranges will have MDC staff and volunteers on hand to give instructions on safety and proper shooting techniques. All equipment will be provided for free. Displays of real animal furs and skill tests such as wildlife identification will also be offered.

MDC’s Reed Area has a tradition of connecting people with nature dating to the 1950s. National Hunting and Fishing Day began in 1972. The event is dedicated to promoting conservation and the outdoor sports.

For more information call 816-622-0900. To learn about Missouri’s great fishing and hunting opportunities statewide go to http://www.mdc.mo.gov.