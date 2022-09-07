Digital Agriculture Market Size to Record a Substantially CAGR 10.10% Over Forecast Period| DTN, Taranis, Accenture

Digital Agriculture Market1

Farmers are using digital agriculture tools to track the progress of crops in real-time, such as sensors that record the soil condition and temperature.

PUNE, MAHARASHTA, INDIA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Definition

Farmers are using digital agriculture tools to track the progress of crops in real-time, such as sensors that record the soil condition and temperature when placed on the fields, computer applications such as Climate Field view, a tool that is programmed to create farming maps, and yield maps, and other similar applications. The use of digital technology in agriculture aids in the dissemination of information from suppliers to workers and vice versa, as a result, it aids in the development of strategic partnerships between stakeholders by providing access to training, financial services, and legal services.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global digital agriculture market value which was USD 13.17 billion in 2021, is expected to reach the value of USD 28.45 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.10% during the forecast period. There is a growing desire for novel solutions to reduce agricultural waste and increase output while minimizing environmental impact is further anticipated to propel the growth of the digital agriculture market.



Farmers are under constant pressure to produce more food and animal feed while using fewer chemicals. Simultaneously, it is critical to use less energy and labor while improving environmental land and water management. With the fast-growing population, it is becoming increasingly difficult to feed the growing population, putting increased strain on agricultural production. All of these needs can be met by combining precision agricultural software with the internet of things (IoT) solutions.

Competitive Landscape and Digital Agriculture Market Share Analysis

The digital agriculture market competitive landscape provides details of competitors. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, and application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to the digital agriculture market.

Some of the major players operating in the digital agriculture market are:

DTN (US)

Farmers Edge Inc. (Canada)

Taranis (US)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

AgriWebb (Australia)

Monsanto Company (US)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Deere & Company. (US)

Accenture (Ireland)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

AgGateway (US)

CropX inc. (US)

Farmers Business Network (US)

BASF SE (Germany)

DigitalGlobe (US)

This digital agriculture market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the digital agriculture market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Post COVID-19 Impact on Digital Agriculture Market

The recent outbreak of coronavirus has critically impacted the digital agriculture market. The digital agriculture market witnessed a slight decline in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, as movement restrictions and lockdowns have caused supply chain disruptions and a shortage of equipment. However, the use of remote sensing and farm management software tools could lead to higher adoption during the post-COVID-19 period. COVID-19 has thrown a wrench in the digital agriculture supply chain, and corporations are experimenting with new ways to communicate with growers and farmers through technology.

On the brighter side, in the post-COVID-19 scenario, the companies have begun to place a greater emphasis on wireless platforms in order to provide real-time decision-making in yield monitoring, crop health monitoring, field mapping, irrigation scheduling, and harvesting management.

Recent Development

TELUS Agriculture, one of the leading participants in the farm industry, announced in November 2020 the launch of a new business unit that will deliver creative and advanced solutions to help the agriculture industry become more digitalized and connected. The service will assist in data analysis and production, efficiency, and better food outcomes.

Global Digital Agriculture Market Scope

The digital agriculture market is segmented on the basis of type, company type, designation, and applications. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Crop Monitoring

Artificial Intelligence

Precision Farming

On the basis of type, the digital agriculture market has been segmented into crop monitoring, artificial intelligence, and precision farming.

Company Type

Tier 1-55 %

Tier 2-20%

Tier 3-25%

On the basis of company type, the digital agriculture market has been segmented into tier 1-55 %, tier 2-20%, tier 3-25%.

Designation

C-Level Executives-40%

Directors -35%

Others-25%

On the basis of designation, the digital agriculture market is segmented into C-level executives-40%, directors -35%, and others-25%.

Applications

Field Mapping

Crop Scouting

Weather Tracking

Drone Analytics

Financial Management

Farm Inventory Management

Others

On the basis of applications, the digital agriculture market is segmented into field mapping, crop scouting, weather tracking, drone analytics, financial management, farm inventory management, and others.

Digital Agriculture Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The digital agriculture market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, company type, designation, and applications as referenced above.

The countries covered in the digital agriculture market report are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, the U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the digital agriculture market due to the rise in the initiatives taken by the government for the adoption of modern agriculture technologies and developed infrastructure. Furthermore, the occurrence of major key players will further boost the growth of the digital agriculture market in the region during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is projected to observe a significant amount of growth in the digital agriculture market due to the several initiatives taken by the government in the advancing countries to encourage the application of modern farming technologies. Moreover, the farmers can also get enough knowledge about how to handle and maintain precision farming equipment with the help of an effective administrative structure which is further anticipated to propel the growth of the digital agriculture market in the region in the coming years.

How Research Study of DBMR helps clients in their decision-making:

Creating strategies for new product development

Supporting & Adjust Investment/business decisions

Benchmark and judge own competitiveness

Aiding in the business planning process

Serving as a credible, independent check on company internal forecasts

Supporting acquisition strategies

