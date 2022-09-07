Europe Water Sink Market is Set to Witness Huge Demand at USD Value of 20493.58 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.3%
Market Analysis and Insights of Europe Water Sink Market
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the water sink market was valued at USD 14633.34 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 20493.58 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.
A water sink is a useful addition to any bathroom or kitchen. It is also referred to as a washbowl or a washbasin. Water sinks are made of a variety of materials, including stainless steel, copper, quartz, fireclay, cast iron, ceramic, stainless steel, and artificial stone. They also come in a variety of sizes and shapes. Water sinks can be used to clean washing utensils, wash hands, and dispose of waste. Furthermore, water sinks can be used to save the most amount of water and are equipped with the most recent technology for consumers to carry out their work in the surrounding areas easily.
Recent Developments
• Blanco America, Inc. introduced the coal-black SILGRANIT Color, patented material sink in March 2021, claiming it to be stronger and more durable than other sinks. The product features SILGRANIT's Hygenic Plus surface formula, which acts as a barrier against bacteria and dirt and can reduce bacterial growth by up to 98 %.
Market Scope and Europe Water Sink Market
Some of the major players operating in the water sink market are:
Blanco (U.S)
Elkay Manufacturing Company (U.S)
Franke home solutions (U.S)
Huida Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd. (China)
JULIEN INC. (Canada)
Kohler Co. (U.S)
Kraus USA Plumbing LLC (U.S)
LIXIL Corporation (U.S)
Mountain Plumbing Products (U.S)
Roca Sanitario, S.A. (Spain)
Europe Water Sink Market Scope
The water sink market is segmented on the basis of type, material, distribution channel and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Type
• Bathroom Sink
• Kitchen Sink
Material
• Stainless Steel
• Acrylic
• Glass
• Porcelain
• Fireclay
• Others
Distribution channels
• Distributors/Wholesalers
• Multibrand Stores
• Franchisee Stores
• Specialized Stores
• E-commerce
End-user
• Shopping Malls
• Hospitality
• Corporate and Government Offices
• Households
• Public Toilets
• Educational Facilities
• Food Service
• Others
Regional Analysis for Europe Water Sink Market:
APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
