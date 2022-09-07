Environment Friendly and Sustainable Food Market: A Review and Research Agenda From a Goal-Directed Perspective Forecast
Global Environment Friendly and Sustainable Food Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The environment friendly and sustainable food market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the environment friendly and sustainable food market to reach at an estimated value of USD 170.5 billion by 2028 and grow at a CAGR of 6.6% for the forecast period of 2021-2028.
Environment friendly and sustainable food is basically food produced by method of food production which is completely economically efficient, organic, non-polluting, safe for workers and consumers, conserve non-renewable natural resources and energy and communities and most importantly do not compromise on the future generation needs.
The increasing concern about the environment amongst population and surging climate changes and environmental issues such as carbon emission, global warming, plastic and food waste are the major factors fostering the growth of the environment friendly and sustainable food market. The surging amount of vegans and growing impact of food production on the environment and the growing demand for sustainable food is increasing companies to focus on sustainable production that also fosters the market growth. Additionally, various initiatives and appropriate measures taken by government for appreciation of natural, environmentally responsible, sustainably produced, animal welfare friendly and fair-traded food coupled with the growth in environment friendly and sustainable packaging industry are yet other important factors acting as environment friendly and sustainable food market growth determinants. However, the high cost of environment friendly and sustainable food makes it inaccessible to larger population which might restraint growth of the market.
Rising investments and research activities along with focus of ethical food companies on sustainable or green packaging are estimated to generate various lucrative opportunities for the market. On the other hand, the requirements such as high labor, ethical or sustainable certification and others coupled with low awareness and consciousness regarding the environment friendly and sustainable food will pose as major challenge to the market’s growth.
This environment friendly and sustainable food market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on environment friendly and sustainable food market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Competitive Landscape and Environment Friendly and Sustainable Food Market Share Analysis
The environment friendly and sustainable food market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to environment friendly and sustainable food market.
Some of the major players covered in the environment friendly and sustainable food market report are Conagra Brands, Inc., Amy's Kitchen, Inc., Dairy Farmers of America, Inc., General Mills Inc., Organic Valley, Tescoplc.com, The Kraft Heinz Company, Ahold Delhaize, Walmart., Coleman Natural Foods., Clif Bar & Company., HiPP, Applegate Farms, LLC, Morrisons Ltd, FLORIDA CRYSTALS CORPORATION., Carrefour., AEON CO., LTD., United Natural Foods, Inc., Waitrose & Partners, Hain Celestial and REWE Group among others.
Global Environment Friendly and Sustainable Food Market Scope and Market Size
The environment friendly and sustainable food market is segmented on the basis of type, mode of distribution and application. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of type, the environment friendly and sustainable food market is segmented into organic and natural, fairtrade, free range animal welfare friendly, environmentally responsible and sustainably produced.
On the basis of mode of distribution, the environment friendly and sustainable food market is segmented into online and offline.
On the basis of application, the environment friendly and sustainable food market is segmented into 16-34 years old, 35-54 years old and over 55 years old.
Environment Friendly and Sustainable Food Market Country Level Analysis
The environment friendly and sustainable food market is analyses and market size, volume information is provided by type, mode of distribution and application as referenced above.
The countries covered in the environment friendly and sustainable food market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA).
North America dominates the environment friendly and sustainable food market due to presence of highly conscious and aware population regarding the environment. Asia-Pacific, however is supposed to show lucrative growth and is anticipated to register healthy CAGR due to owing to the increasing trend for environment friendly and sustainable food and rising awareness about the health benefits of environment friendly and sustainable food among the population within the region.
The country section of the environment friendly and sustainable food market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Key Questions about Environment Friendly and Sustainable Food Market
What is environment friendly food?
What does it mean to be sustainable in the food industry?
What is the most environmentally friendly food source?
How does food sustainability affect the environment?
