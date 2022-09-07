Cold Chain: Despite challenges, continues to evolve Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Global Cold Chain Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global cold chain market growing at a CAGR of 9.30% in the forecast period of 2022-2029. The increase in the number of formal retail outlets in emerging economies leads to an increase in the need for cold storage solutions in the forecast period of 2022- 2029.

The term "cold chain" refers to the combination of temperature-controlled surface transport and supply chain. It refers to freezing solutions designed to preserve products' quality and shelf life such as fresh agricultural produce, seafood, frozen food, photographic film, chemicals, and pharmaceutical drugs. Cold chains are critical for extending marketing periods, avoiding overcapacity, reducing transport bottlenecks during peak times, and maintaining product quality. Temperature-controlled warehouses are used for storage, and cold-insulated transport vehicles are used for product distribution.

Cold Chain Market Overview:

The cold chain is an effective technique that uses refrigerated and thermal packaging to keep temperature-sensitive goods safe during transportation. The cold chain is frequently utilized in the global food and beverage sector to preserve items against temperature harm. The Cold Chain market analyses and forecasts the market size, in terms of value, for the market. Further, the Cold Chain Market is segmented by Type, Packaging, Equipment, Application, and Region. Based on Vehicle Type, the Cold Chain market is segmented under Storage, Transportation, and Monitoring Components. Based on the Application, the market is segmented under the Fruits & Vegetables, Fruit Pulp & Concentrates, Dairy Products, Fish & Seafood, Processed Food, Pharmaceuticals, Bakery & Confectionery, and Others. The market sizing and forecasts have been done for each segment based on value (in USD Billion).

Cold Chain Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Consumer demand for perishable foods is increasing: Consumers are becoming more conscious of health and wellbeing, as well as the impact that food components, particularly protein, have on total physical and mental development. Perishable goods, such as dairy products, fruits and vegetables, and high-protein animal-based products, have changed consumption patterns as a result of this (such as meat, eggs, fish, and seafood).

Government initiative regarding the reduction of food-wastage: Many governments are taking steps to reduce food and agricultural waste. Increasing government subsidies have allowed service providers to enter these burgeoning markets with new mobility solutions. Cold chain services are designed to carry and store temperature-sensitive products in optimal circumstances.

Pharmaceuticals necessitate a cold chain: Logistical support for the cold chain because of the rise of pharmaceutics, which necessitates accurate temperature and timing control, it has become a prerequisite. Hydrotherapy is a biomedical test as well as a regulator medication in the form of steam cells, and it is driving modern medicine's trends in which temperature management is required to maintain efficiency and ensure quality.

Dairy and frozen desserts are expected to drive the industry forward: The need for easy food products has increased as urbanization has increased. Also, customers' increasing preference for convenience and longer shelf life is contributing to the acceptance of healthy frozen meals, which is fueling the growth of dairy and frozen sweets. Because food quality is so important, the dairy and frozen dessert industries are investing extensively in technologies that can help support and differentiate products.

Cold Chain Market Key Players:

Americold Logistics

Lineage Logistics Holdings

Nichirei Corporation

Burris Logistics

Agro Merchants Group

Kloosterboer

United States Cold Storage

Tippmann Group

VersaCold Logistics Services

Henningsen Cold Storage Co.

CWT Pte Limited

Orient Overseas (International) Limited

JWD Group Inc.

Swire Cold Chain Logistics Co. Ltd

XPO Logistics Inc.

Cold Chain Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Market Challenge:

Emerging countries lack effective infrastructure: The cold chain is a severely fragmented industry. In some regions' cold chain service providers lack the resources and technology needed to establish high-quality cold chain facilities. A key difficulty remains the lack of proper food storage, processing, and cold chain logistics, as well as a lack of structure and implementation of controls for standard compliance. Cold chain service providers encounter numerous obstacles in a cold chain network, from sourcing to retail distribution. The lack of missing links in these networks continue to limit route options, while limited capacity and bad infrastructure increase transit costs and time.

Global Cold Chain Key Market Trends

The growing trend of purchasing perishable food products online has created a demand for innovative solutions such as last-mile delivery, automated warehouses to manage inventory, and improved temperature monitoring systems to ensure the safety of fresh food products. Emerging economies (such as India, China, and Thailand) are investing in warehouse automation technologies (such as cloud technology, robots, conveyor belts, truck loading automation, and so on) to maintain the quality of temperature-sensitive products.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1] What is the forecasted market size and growth rate of the Global Cold Chain market?

4] What is the forecast period for the Global Cold Chain Market?

3] Which region is expected to hold the highest share in the global Cold Chain Market?

4] Which are the leading key players in the global Cold Chain market?

5] What segments are covered in Global Cold Chain?

