Largest Ever International “Men and Families” Conference to Occur in Toronto September 15-16, 2022
“Men’s issues are a matter of life and death,” said organizer Dr. Susan Chuang, “yet they differ drastically in public awareness and government investment.”
Men’s issues are a matter of life and death, yet they differ drastically in public awareness, media attention, and government investment.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDIA ADVISORY – FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
— Dr. Susan Chuang, Professor, University of Guelph
TORONTO, ON – (September 7, 2022) Toronto will host the first ever International Conference on Men and Families from September 15-16, 2022, at the Holiday Inn Downtown Centre.
“Men’s issues are a matter of life and death,” said lead conference organizer Susan Chuang, Professor at the University of Guelph, “yet they differ drastically in public awareness, media attention, and government investment.”
The conference will feature two keynote speakers: Drs. Denise Hines, Associate Professor, George Mason University, USA, and Joshua Coleman, Senior Fellow, Council on Contemporary Families, USA. There will be three panel sessions (men’s experiences with violence and abuse; extended families’ experiences on how they have been impacted; and panel of family and criminal lawyers).
Also, the conference will showcase almost 61 presentations from presenters from 21 countries and regions across 6 continents, including Australia, Bangladesh, Belgium, Bermuda, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Kenya, Portugal, Sweden, South Africa, Vietnam, Taiwan, Thailand, United Kingdom, the United States, and Vietnam. They will be joined by social service agency delegates, policy makers and legal and healthcare professionals.
The conference is open to the public and participation is both in person and online. Information and tickets are available at https://menandfamilies2022.ca/.
Topics include father involvement, intimate partner violence, parental alienation, false allegations, male identity, suicide and mental health, victimization, legal and policy biases, and the needs of boys.
The conference organizing committee includes Professors Susan Chuang (University of Guelph, ON), Alexandra Lysova (Simon Fraser University, BC), Benjamin Roebuck (Algonquin College, ON), Myriam Denov (McGill University, QC), and Susan Burke (University of Northern British Columbia, BC).
The lead sponsor of the event is the Canadian Centre for Men and Families, a prominent men’s social service charity that recently opened Canada’s first shelter for fathers and children fleeing domestic abuse.
CONTACT
Professor Susan S. Chuang
Lead Conference Organizer
schuang@uoguelph.ca
-30-
Professor Susan Chuang
Lead Conference Organizer
schuang@uoguelph.ca