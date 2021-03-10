The Canadian Centre for Men and Families Opens in St. Thomas, with services for South Western Ontario
Across Canada, Centres offer services to boys and men: support groups, legal clinics, fathering programs. Many men are suffering in silence during the pandemic.LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Thomas, Ontario, is welcoming its first “Men’s Centre.”
The Canadian Centre for Men and Families has launched centres across Canada, offering services to boys and men, such as domestic abuse support groups, legal information clinics, and fathering programs. The launching of this new branch, to serve St. Thomas, London, and the surrounding region, could not be more timely, with many suffering in silence during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a survey conducted by the Social Research Centre, over a quarter of Canadian men reported their mental health had worsened during the pandemic and a third felt they were more lonely nowadays. This unique Centre will provide critical services currently unavailable to boys and men at the time when they need them most, while acting as an urgently needed voice responding to public policies that sometimes dismiss the seriousness of issues affecting men and fathers.
The Centre will offer therapy and counselling, a men’s peer support group, a fathering after separation group, a domestic abuse support group, and legal information clinics. The charity has been responding to COVID-19 by offering most of its programs online and free of charge.
“Our work has reconnected fathers and children, supported neglected victims of domestic abuse, and offered hundreds of men access to free mental health services, all in an environment that is welcoming to the concerns of boys, men, and their families,” explained Canadian Centre for Men and Families Executive Director Justin Trottier. “Even in the best of times, men suffer from a lack of strong social networks, with serious effects on their health and well-being. In our current social crisis, there is a heightened need for men to have a safe place to connect.”
To learn more about the Canadian Centre for Men and Families and the new St. Thomas branch services, visit menandfamilies.org/ontariowest.
Contact:
Justin Trottier
Executive Director
Canadian Centre for Men and Families
jtrottier@menandfamilies.org
(416) 402-8856
