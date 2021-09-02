Submit Release
First “Men’s Centre” in York Region Will Celebrate Grand Opening on Friday September 17th

Agency provides first community services for male victims of domestic abuse, only service available in the community

Creating safe and welcoming spaces for men to come and seek help is critical for achieving healthier, more inclusive and more prosperous communities.”
— Bijan Rafii
RICHMOND HILL, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Grand Opening of the Canadian Centre for Men and Families (CCMF) - York Region will take place Friday, September 17th, 2021.

The new offices are located at PH4-350 Highway 7 East, Richmond Hill, ON, L4B3N2.

“We are excited to bring to our community a safe and welcoming space for men, fathers and their families,” said Bijan Rafii, CCMF York’s Executive Director. “Here we will work to close critical gaps in programs and services for boys and men. We believe supporting men and boys who need help will lead to healthier, safer and prosperous communities.”

CCMF York joins its Toronto sister agency, along with four additional branches across Canada and will be building on its existing virtual programs, including affordable private counseling, group recovery programs for men who have experienced domestic abuse, legal clinics, legal aid, and marriage counselling.

Media will have an opportunity to make a private appointment with the agency leadership.

Contact:

Bijan Rafii
Executive Director, Canadian Centre for Men and Families York Region
brafii@menandfamilies.org
289-317-0145
www.ccmfyork.org

Bijan Rafii
Canadian Centre for Men and Families- York Region
+1 289-317-0145
york@menandfamilies.org

First "Men's Centre" in York Region Will Celebrate Grand Opening on Friday September 17th

