GeneralScan and Integrated Scale Systems Announce Exclusive Distributorship Agreement
Distribution agreement covers ring, glove and lanyard bar code scanners
The agreement allows Integrated Scale to represent GeneralScan’s inventory management and mobile picking products, including ring and glove bar code scanners.
We are excited to be partnered with a global leader in wearable scanning technology. GeneralScan continues to innovate products and solutions that our customers will feel in their bottom line.”FAIRFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GeneralScan, a leading global supply chain management solution provider, and Integrated Scale Systems, a US-based full-service industrial scale distributor and application provider, announced an agreement for Integrated Scale Systems to be the exclusive US distributor of GeneralScan’s product lines.
— Tom Winter, President of Integrated Scale Systems
The agreement allows Integrated Scale to represent GeneralScan’s multiple inventory management and mobile picking products, including ring, glove and lanyard bar code scanners. GeneralScan wearable scanners increase productivity via reduced body movements and by freeing up the hands for other activities.
Dan Li, CEO of GeneralScan said, "We are thrilled and so honored to be partnered with such a leading industrial scale distributor in the United States. Integrated Scale has built its reputation over 30 years with a wealth of technical and industry specific expertise. We look forward to working alongside them to extend GeneralScan’s presence in the U.S. market and provide a level of customer support that industrial customers value and demand. I believe Integrated Scale will provide convenient, instant, and professional service to customers nationwide. Looking forward to seeing our business together grow in the future.”
About GeneralScan: GENERALSCAN (https://www.generalscan.cloud/) is a leading international AIDC (automatic identification and data collection) and IOT data acquisition equipment manufacturer, supply chain management solution provider, and a global company with the core intellectual property rights of Barcode decoding algorithm & WIFI & Bluetooth technology. The company provides industrial wearable 1D and 2D barcode automatic identification systems, machine vision systems, mobile computing and wireless network systems, along with providing real-time tracing, warehouse management systems and fixed asset tracking systems.
About Integrated Scale Systems: Integrated Scale Systems (https://integratedscale.com/) is an ISO 9001:2015 registered, full service industrial scale distributor that has served New Jersey, New York and Eastern Pennsylvania since 1991. In addition to standard scale supply services, the company specializes in custom weighing applications. They are based in Fairfield, NJ.
