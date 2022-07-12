Valdata Systems Announces Development Initiatives Around its Suite of Solutions for Batch Process Manufacturing
Continued innovation from leader in Production Management ERP Software keeps it at the forefront of manufacturing technology solutions.FAIRFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valdata Systems, a leader in batch process manufacturing since 1996, recently announced exciting developments in its suite of integrated software products for manufacturers of food, cosmetics, pharmaceutical and other industries.
Valdata is excited to announce the imminent release of C-Level dashboards. On top of the already available sales reporting tools and set viewers, these fully end-user configurable dashboards include multiple views for manufacturing productivity, sales to date, stock on hand, number of QC samples taken, and more. These dashboards are browser agnostic, meaning they are compatible with any and all company online processes.
A second development involves native Android support. Many common warehousing functions are now available to be accessed and initiated on an Android device. These functions range from moving inventory from one location to another, locating inventory, and more. Historically, these functions were handled via non-native solutions like RDP (Windows) or ICA (Citrix). With native Android support, users can work on devices they are accustomed to with a much friendlier form factor than previously available.
Tom Winter, President of Valdata, states “We are always looking at ways to enhance the users experience. Sometimes that user is a C-Level executive or sometimes the user is on the ‘other side’ of the concrete wall. Either way, we will not stop developing the best software available for batch process manufacturers.”
This continued innovation aims to keep Valdata at the forefront of technology firms and help its customers increase efficiencies and lower costs related to manufacturing.
About Valdata Systems – Based in Fairfield, NJ, Valdata Systems (www.valdata.com) has been focused on batch process manufacturing since 1996. Our software solutions help industry leaders in food, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and other industries, achieve end-to-end control over inventory, manufacturing, recipe development and order execution. Available as a ‘software as a service’, Valdata’s tools increase efficiency and lower operational costs. Products are priced affordably and system backup and all maintenance is provided by Valdata.
