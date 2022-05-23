Valdata Systems Launches New Domain & Website to Highlight Solutions for Batch Process Manufacturing
Valdata logo
New website from leader in Production Management ERP Software provides detailed product information and case studies from industry luminaries.FAIRFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valdata Systems, a leader in batch process manufacturing since 1996, recently announced the launch of its new website with updated product pages and easy navigation.
The new site offers clear sections focusing on Valdata’s products, customers, industries served and the features and technology that make its production management software so powerful. Several case studies and client testimonials on the new site allow prospects to see why Valdata has been a leader in Production ERP for over 25 years. Multiple animated explainer videos offer a quick way for potential customers to learn about Valdata’s products and see how they work.
The new domain and recently completed site makes it easy for companies involved in batch process manufacturing to see and evaluate Valdata’s multiple product offerings.
“With the new domain, we felt it was important to give the user an easy to navigate website. The site is concise and clean. Our customers can now easily tap into the information resources available.” Noted Tom Winter, President of Valdata – https://valdata.com
“In particular, the explainer videos page allows the user see why we do what we do and how we do it. It really emphasizes the philosophy that we have here at Valdata, which is to give our customers the ability to produce more, in less time, without errors, while using fewer resources” Says Mr. Winter
About Valdata Systems – Based in Fairfield, NJ, Valdata Systems (www.valdata.com) has been focused on batch process manufacturing since 1996. Our software solutions help industry leaders in food, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and other industries, achieve end-to-end control over inventory, manufacturing, recipe development and order execution. Available as a ‘software as a service’, Valdata’s tools increase efficiency and lower operational costs. Products are priced affordably and system backup and all maintenance is provided by Valdata.
For more information, visit https://valdata.com/ or call 888-276-9321
