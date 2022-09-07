Newborn Screening Market Expected to Hit USD 1.76 Billion by 2029

Newborn Screening Market Share, Size, Demand & SWOT Analysis by 2029

Key Market Players mentioned in this report:

PerkinElmer Inc., (U.S)

Demant A/S (Denmark)

Natus Medical Incorporated (U.S)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S)

Luminex Corporation (US)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., (Switzerland)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., (U.S)

Key Market Analysis and Insights:

Over the years, there has been massive increment in the cases of congenital diseases in newborns. According to the Indian Pediatric Academy, Congenital cardiac disease affects 9 out of every 1,000 children. The congenital cardiac disease affects around 200,000 children every year. The increasing rate of these congenital diseases have largely inclined the population (especially parents) towards the newborn screening. The market is estimated to show expand at a high rate over the forecasted period.

The newborn screening market was valued at USD 0.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.76 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The "immunoassays and enzymatic assays" accounts for the largest technology segment in the newborn screening market within the forecasted period owing to wide usage of these assays to screen for disorders in newborns. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Global Newborn Screening Market Scope:-

The newborn screening market is segmented on the basis of test type, product type, technology, disease type and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Test Type

Dried Blood Spot Test

Hearing Screen Test

Critical Congenital Heart Diseases (CCHD) Test

Product Type

Instruments

Reagents

Assay Kits

Technology

Tandem Mass Spectrometry

Hearing Screen Technology

Pulse Oximetry Screening Technology

Immunoassays and Enzymatic Assays

Electrophoresis

DNA-Based Assays

Disease Type

Critical Congenital Heart Diseases

Newborn Hearing Loss

Sickle Cell Disease

Phenylketonuria (PKU)

Cystic Fibrosis (CF)

Maple Syrup Urine Disease

Others

End User

Hospital

Paediatric Clinics

Clinics

Newborn Screening Market, By Region:

Global Newborn Screening market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Newborn Screening market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the Newborn Screening market because of the rise in the cases of arrhythmic diseases, favorable reimbursement policies for patients, high demand for advanced treatment methods and developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow in the forecast period due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increase in adoption of advanced digital devices, large population and launch of new innovative products.

Newborn Screening Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Growing Burden Of Disorders and Conditions that Require New-born Screening

The growing neonatal population base along with the rising cases of congenital diseases in newborns is the most significant factor driving the growth for this market. Moreover, various conditions requiring screening are also expected to accelerate the market's overall growth.

Furthermore, the increasing awareness and rising demand for newborn diagnoses are also expected to fuel market growth. Moreover, the benefits of newborn screening as it can detect various disorders such as phenylketonuria, congenital hypothyroidism, galactosemia, sickle cell disease, tyrosinemia, among others, also cushions the market's growth within the forecasted period. The numerous benefits of the newborn screening test are also projected to bolster the growth of the market.

Report Coverage:

It envisages Porter’s five forces analysis for precise market prediction.

It incorporates a SWOT analysis of the market.

It highlights various restraints to market growth and suggests strategies to overcome them.

It showcases the various strategies adopted by key market players to acquire growth.

It highlights the latest industry developments.

Market Definition:

Newborn Screening has been developed in the current years. They are purely an expansion of technology meant to help enhance the diagnosis of ailments. The Newborn Screening are known to be accompanied by computer-aided auscultation programs or software that aid in the recording and visualizing the sounds for accurate and early diagnosis of the disease condition.

