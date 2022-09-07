Ultra-High-Purity Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) Gas Market Expected to Reach USD 5.32 Bn with a CAGR of5.05% by 2029

Global Ultra-High-Purity Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) Gas Market

Anhydrous hydrogen chloride (HCl) is a colorless gas with a sharp and irritating odor.It also forms white fumes which have a mist of hydrochloric acid

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- global ultra-high-purity anhydrous hydrogen chloride (HCl) gas market is composed to grow strong during the forecast period. Some of the projecting trends that the market is witnessing include growth in research on optoelectronics, integrated circuits (ICs) and radio frequency (RF) devices. The demand for ultra-high-purity anhydrous hydrogen chloride (HCl) gas is highly used in pneumatic and power source for dental and surgical tools and the pharmaceutical industry. Anhydrous hydrogen chloride (HCl) which is a colourless gas with a sharp and irritating odour. It is readily absorbed in water to form hydrochloric acid which is hydroscopic (attracts moisture). It also forms white fumes which has mist of hydrochloric acid. The ultra-high-purity anhydrous HCl market is gaining revenues from the increasing applications of the products in numerous end-use industries such as, food and beverages, steel and metals, chemical, electronics and pharmaceutical.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the ultra-high-purity anhydrous hydrogen chloride (HCl) gas market was valued at USD 3.59 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.32 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.05 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements.

Some of the major players operating in the Ultra-High-Purity Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (Hcl) Gas market are:

Advanced Specialty Gases (US)

Air Liquide (France)

Gas Innovations (US)

Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Ltd (India)

Niacet, A Kerry Company (US)

Purityplus Specialty Gases (US)

Metadynea Metafrax Group (Russia)

Shandong Yanhe Chemical Co., Ltd (China)

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co., Ltd (Japan)

Linde Plc (Ireland)

Zhejiang Britech Co., Ltd. (China)

REPORT METRIC : DETAILS

Forecast Period

2022 to 2029

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD

Global Ultra-High-Purity Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (Hcl) Gas Market Scope

The ultra-high-purity anhydrous hydrogen chloride (HCl) gas market is segmented on the basis of products and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product

Pharmaceutical Grade

Electronic Grade

Application

Chemical

Electronics

Steel & Metals

Pharmaceutical

Ultra-High-Purity Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) Gas Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The ultra-high-purity anhydrous hydrogen chloride (HCl) gas market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, products and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the ultra-high-purity anhydrous hydrogen chloride (HCl) gas market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, United Arab Emirate, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific dominates the ultra-high-purity anhydrous hydrogen chloride (HCl) gas market in terms of market share and revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. This is due to the rising demand for ultra-high-purity anhydrous hydrogen chloride (HCl) gas in this region. China leading the way in terms of increasing demand of high quality electronic gadgets along with growing sufficiency for integrated circuits. Ultra-high-purity anhydrous hydrogen chloride (HCl) gas market has increasing demand of high quality electronic gadgets along with increasing sufficiency for integrated circuits. Ultra-high-purity anhydrous hydrogen chloride (HCl) gas.

Highlights following key factors:

Business description – A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions

Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy

SWOT Analysis – A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats

Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company

Major products and services – A list of major products, services and brands of the company

Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company

Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company

Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 5 years of history

Ultra-High-Purity Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) Gas Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Rise in demand due to medical sector

Demand for ultra-high gas is very high in the medical sector because HCl is used for calibrating medical devices, sterilizing the medical equipment, and using dental and surgical tools. Furthermore, it is also used for purifying silicon and etching semiconductor crystal, used explicitly during the polishing stage of monocrystalline semiconductor wafers.

Increasing demand of electronic equipment

The increase in demand for smartphones and electric appliances has driven the sales of integrated circuits (ICs), electronic components, and wafers. This has increased the demand for the gas. These electronic components create a huge demand of ultra-high-purity anhydrous hydrogen chloride (HCl) gas for the chemical companies in the market.

Increase in demand due to minimum contamination

Due to minimum contamination property ultra-high-purity anhydrous hydrogen chloride (HCl) gas is gaining momentum in the global electronics industry, due to the increase in need for maximum purity and for better product consistency, improved yield of dry etching processes and epitaxial reactors

Opportunities

High demand in chemical and metal industries

The extensive demand for the ultra-high-purity anhydrous hydrogen chloride (HCl) gas market in the chemical and metal industries has driven the market's growth. In the chemical sector, the ultra-high-purity anhydrous hydrogen chloride is used to manufacture fertilizers, pigments, hydrochloric acid, vinyl chloride, and dyes. These products are used in the production processes of hard metal of and in CVD coating applications. Moreover, there is a need for the process being moisture-free, during the manufacturing of various pharmaceutical ingredients.

Stringent rules and regulations in medical industry

Stringent rules and industrial values in the medical industry about sterilization of calibration of medical devices, medical equipment and use of pneumatic power source for surgical tools and dental are increasing the demand for ultra-high-purity anhydrous hydrogen chloride (HCl) gas market.

Restraints/ Challenges

Obtaining more than 99.9% pure ultra-high-purity anhydrous hydrogen chloride (HCl) gas is very expensive. This gas is heavier than air and the requirement to be shipped and stored in high-pressure cylinders or tube trailers. Thus, high equipment cost and high transportation cost are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. And the growing competition along with the rising cost of production among the companies will also hamper the growth of the ultra-high-purity anhydrous hydrogen chloride (HCl) gas market.

