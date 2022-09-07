High Content Screening Market to See Healthy Growth of USD 2.63 Billion with Excellent CAGR of 11.5% by 2029
High Content Screening Market was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.63 billion by 2029
Data Bridge Market research titled "Global High Content Screening Market" The High Content Screening Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow at a good pace during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of High Content Screening industry. The High Content Screening research report also provides marketing strategy, value chain, industry challenges, business risk, Porter's Five Forces analysis, revenue and development plans in coming years.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the high content screening market was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.63 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Market Overview:
High content screening (HCS), also known as high content analysis, is an automated microscopy analytical method that combines visualization tools to extract quantitative data from cell populations. Fluorescence imaging analyzes numerous biochemical and physical features of sample cells. It combines contemporary cell biology, flow cytometry, and robotic handling. This helps with drug discovery, multivariate drug profiling, and toxicity research while using robots, detectors, and software to keep track of everything.
The market for high content screening is estimated to increase rapidly over the forecast period. Large libraries of prospective therapeutic candidates are examined in the traditional manner of toxicity studies. This procedure is costly, time-intensive, and results in a poor success rate. As a result, pharmaceutical companies are using high content screening (HCS) systems to detect the potential toxicity of chemicals and complex substances to improve in-vitro toxicity testing by lowering time and cost.
Some of the major players operating in the high content screening market are
Cytiva (US)
PerkinElmer Inc. (US)
BioTek Instruments
(US)
Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland)
Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)
Thorlabs Inc. (US)
Molecular Devices
LLC (US)
Olympus Corporation (Japan)
Essen BioScience (UK)
Evotec AG (Germany)
Genedata AG (Switzerland)
Cell Signaling Technology Inc. (US)
Sysmex Middle East FZ-LLC (UAE)
arivis AG (Germany)
AXXAM S.p.A. (Italy)
Danaher (US)
Thermo Fisher Scientific
(US)
BD (US)
Bio-Rad Laboratories
(US)
Merck KGaA (Germany)
among others.
Application
Primary and Secondary Screening
Target Identification and Validation
Toxicity Studies
Compound Profiling
Other Applications
