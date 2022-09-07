askBelynda a Free Chrome Extension Making Sustainable Shopping Simple

Irete Hamdani Founder of askBelynda a free google chrome extension making sustainable shopping simple askBelynda is a free google chrome extension making sustainable shopping simple

Introducing a askBelynda a free Google Chrome Extension which recommends vetted sustainable products on Amazon making sustainable shopping simple for everyone.

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- askBelynda is a free Google Chrome Extension available on the desktop that enables the consumer to buy sustainably while shopping on Amazon. Conscious consumers receive recommendations for sustainable products such as all-purpose cleaners, household supplies, dishwashing detergents, laundry, skincare, moisturizers, hand and body care, hair care, oral care, deodorants, grooming items, and clothing.

Irete Hamdani is an entrepreneur and founder of askBelynda. She has over 25 years of experience in tech, holds a Computer Science Msc with honors from Tel Aviv University, and is an AWS Certified Associate Developer and Solution Architect. She believes in a sustainable future through green-tech solutions.

During her journey into living more sustainably, Irete discovered the complexities and time commitment required to source sustainable brands and avoid greenwashing. She recognized that eco-friendly shopping was not accessible to a vast majority of conscious consumers and embarked on her mission to make sustainable shopping simple for everyone.

askBelynda works closely with sustainable experts to source high-quality and environmentally-friendly products from small, medium and large businesses based on their manufacturing, materials, packaging, distribution, verified certifications, company values, employee treatment, carbon offsets and overall environmental impact.

askBelynda not only eliminates greenwashing by providing consumers with curated sustainable products, but it also shares facts about that particular brand and why it’s selected as a sustainable solution. This enables consumers to become more aware of their environmental impact and receive the right product recommendation at the right time within Amazon.

Since its initial release, askBelynda has been voted #4 product of the day on Product Hunt and is building a growing community of eco-conscious advocates.

askBelynda is dedicated to climate-crisis causes and became a Certified Climate Leader through the Aclymate program backing carbon offsetting initiatives such as Uganda Trees for Global Benefit.

askBelynda believes that every buying decision counts. Now you can support sustainable brands every time you shop on Amazon. You can download the free askBelynda Google Chrome Extension to your desktop computer and contribute to a greener world today.