Chronic Disease Management Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 22% Through 2026

Chronic Disease Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Chronic Disease Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the chronic disease management market size is expected to reach $15.38 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 21.97%. The rise in the geriatric population is significantly driving the chronic disease management market growth.

The chronic disease management market consists of the sales of chronic disease management solutions and services by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that refer to software and tools used to manage the symptoms of long-term conditions and delay the advancement of chronic conditions to ensure the safety of life. An integrated care strategy for illness management includes screenings, check-ups, treatment monitoring and coordination, and patient education.

Global Chronic Disease Management Market Trends

Technological advancement is one of the key chronic disease management market trends gaining popularity. Advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) are being adopted to treat chronic diseases. By utilizing AI, medical personnel can witness advances in early intervention and patient outcomes for patients suffering from heart disease, cancer, and diabetes. For instance, in February 2022, Biofourmis, a Boston-based startup specializing in artificial intelligence-driven virtual care and digital pharmaceuticals, developed Bioformis Care, a service that provides high-quality remote care to patients suffering from chronic diseases. Biofourmis Care will concentrate on increasing provider adherence to care recommendations and spotting patterns of clinical deterioration to allow for early treatment.

Global Chronic Disease Management Market Segments

The global chronic disease management market is segmented:

By Service: Consulting Service, Implementation Service, Educational Service

By Delivery Mode: On-premise, Cloud-based, Web-based

By Disease Type: Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes, Cancer, Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorders

By End User: Providers, Payers

By Geography: The global chronic disease management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Chronic Disease Management Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides chronic disease management global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global chronic disease management market, chronic disease management global market share, chronic disease management market segments and geographies, chronic disease management market players, chronic disease management global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The chronic disease management global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Chronic Disease Management Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, ScienceSoft USA Corporation, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Infosys Limited, MINES & Associates Inc, TriZetto Corporation, Cognizant, IBM Corporation, Harmony Information Systems Inc, EXL Healthcare, Altruista Health, HealthSmart Holdings Inc, Health Catalyst, Epic Systems Corporation, and Casenet LLC.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

