Haemophilia Market Would Rocket up at a USD 18.87 billion by 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the haemophilia market was valued at USD 10.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 18.87 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 7.60% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Some of the major players operating in the haemophilia market are:

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Mylan N.V. (U.S.)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Sanofi (France)

AstraZeneca (U.K.)

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S.)

Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Baxter (U.S.)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)

Grifols, S.A. (Spain)

CSL (U.S.)

BioMarin (U.S.)

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.)

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Octapharma AG (Switzerland)

Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark)

Biogen (U.S.)

Genentech Inc. (U.S.)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Ferring B.V. (Switzerland)

Market Definition

Haemophilia is an uncommon disorder in which the clotting of blood is hindered due to a lack of blood-clotting proteins. After an injury, surgery, or tooth extraction, patients with this syndrome have persistent bleeding or oozing. Haemophilia treatment entails the administration of drugs by intravenous or nasal routes to avoid internal bleeding, which can lead to arthritis, joint deterioration, and infection. It is a hereditary bleeding disorder that can cause persistent bleeding or leakage following an injury or surgery. Prolonged bleeding can occur in severe situations after mild trauma or even in the absence of injury.

Haemophilia Market Dynamics

Drivers

High prevalence rate of haemophilia across the globe

The rise in prevalence rate of haemophilia across the globe will act as a major driver that will result in the expansion of the growth rate of the market. Patients with severe haemophilia require a frequent haemophilia treatment regimen to keep enough clotting factors in their bloodstream to avoid bleeds. Including a global study published in October 2021 by the World Federation of Haemophilia, there were 209,614 persons diagnosed with haemophilia worldwide, with 165,379 haemophilia patients. Furthermore, patients who receive quality care are more likely to have fewer co-morbid diseases and have a decreased risk of serious bleeding. As a result, the ever-increasing number of patients has increased demand for haemophilia therapy, which will raise product adoption rates.

Surging number of pediatric population

The increasing number of pediatric population is estimated to enhance the market’s growth rate during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The prevalence of haemophilia is steadily rising among pediatric. Haemophilia is expected to affect one out of every 10,000 births, according to the World Federation of Haemophilia (WFH). Pediatric with haemophilia lack enough clotting factors in their blood as they cannot stop bleeding, necessitating the use of specific haemophilia medications to prevent excessive bleeding. A number of government and non-government groups are launching public awareness campaigns about the signs, diagnosis, and treatment of haemophilia in pediatrics. Furthermore, prominent industry players are focusing on developing innovative solutions to minimize the severity of haemophilia in pediatrics, hence accelerating market growth.

Furthermore, surging number of government initiatives to spread awareness will result in the expansion of haemophilia market. Along with this, changing lifestyle of people and growing government favourable initiatives will enhance the growth rate of the market. Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of haemophilia market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure.

Opportunities

Increase in the number of research and development activities

Moreover, the market's growth is fueled by an increase in the number of research and development activities. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the haemophilia market growth. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. stated in 2021 that it had completed a large phase 3 gene therapy trial in adults with severe haemophilia A in the United States. Over the projection period, such continuous research and innovation initiatives are expected to boost market demand. As a result, the variables listed above are expected to boost product uptake in the country.

New product launches

Over the projected period, new product launches by industry players in the haemophilia market are estimated to promote new market opportunities. For illustration, the European Commission granted Novo Nordisk marketing approval for 'Esperoct' in Europe in June 2019. Turoctocog alfa pegol, N8-GP, is marketed under the trade name Esperoct and is used to treat haemophilia in adolescents and adults (congenital factor VIII deficiency). Furthermore, Roche Products India Pvt. Ltd released Hemlibra, a haemophilia medication, in India in April 2019. Through Factor VIII inhibitors, it is suggested for preventative therapy of haemophilia patients to reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes.

Moreover, the market's growth is fueled by investment for the development of advanced technologies and increase in the number of emerging markets. These factors will provide beneficial opportunities for the haemophilia market growth.

Recent Development

In February 2020, Novo Nordisk had announced the launch of company’s long-acting recombinant factor VIII product named ESPEROCT. It is used for preventing as well as treating bleeding in individuals with haemophilia A. The new medication is intended for routine prophylaxis to limit the number of bleeding episodes, on-demand treatment, bleeding episode control, and perioperative bleeding management.

Global Haemophilia Market Scope

The haemophilia market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, patient, diagnosis, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Treatment

Medication

Desmopressin

Emicizumab

Anti-fibrinolytics

Therapy

Replacement Therapy

ITI Therapy

Gene Therapy

Fibrin Sealants

Others

Diagnosis

Blood Test

Genetic Tests

Others

Patient

Pediatric

0 to 4

5 to 13

14 to18

Adult

19 to 44

45+

Type

Haemophilia A

Haemophilia B

Haemophilia C

Others

Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Others

End-Users

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Homecare

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Others

Haemophilia Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The haemophilia market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, treatment, diagnosis, patient, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the haemophilia market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America dominates the haemophilia market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the growing demand for specific treatment and rising healthcare expenditure will further propel the market’s growth rate in this region. Additionally, high prevalence of bleeding disorders and rise in adoption of newer technologies will further propel the market’s growth rate in this region.

Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to growing cases of haemophilia in this region. Also, development of healthcare infrastructure and rising government initiatives will further propel the market’s growth rate in this region.

