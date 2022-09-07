Bronchiolitis Drugs Market is projected to reach USD 83.37 million during the forecast period to 2029

Bronchiolitis Drugs Market Research Analysis, Regional Analysis, Trends, Share, Supply Chain, Global Industry, Business, Technology and Forecast to 2029

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bronchiolitis is a recurring lung illness that affects new-borns and small children. It causes inflammation and obstruction in the lungs’ tiny airways (bronchioles). It can make you wheeze, cough and have trouble breathing. It occurs when the bronchioles, or small breathing tubes in the lungs, get inflamed. As a result of the mucus clogging the tubes, there isn’t enough room for air to get in and out of the lungs. The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza (flu) viruses and rhinovirus are the most common causes of bronchiolitis.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the bronchiolitis drugs market was valued at USD 58.62 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 83.37 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Bronchiolitis Drugs Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in the prevalence of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection

The surging prevalence of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection is a major factor driving the bronchiolitis drugs market’s growth rate. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) causes the hospitalization of approximately 1,32,000-172,000 children under the age of five and the death of approximately 14,000 adults over the age of 65 in the United States alone each year. Developing countries account for nearly all RSV-related mortality in children under the age of five. Because respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections have clinical signs that are similar to those of other respiratory diseases, there is a rising demand for rapid, specific, and sensitive diagnostic procedures.

High prevalence rate of smoking

The rise in prevalence rate of smoking will act as a major driver that will result in the expansion of the growth rate of the market. Smoking is one of the causative factor which increases the risk of viral bronchiolitis by raising breathing problems and hence will further cushion the growth rate of bronchiolitis drugs market.

Furthermore, rising initiatives by public and private organizations to spread awareness and rising healthcare expenditure will expand the bronchiolitis drugs market. Additionally, changing lifestyle of people and increasing number of cases of heart diseases and chronic lung disorders will result in the expansion of bronchiolitis drugs market. Along with this, rising incidences of respiratory diseases and increasing number of geriatric population will enhance the growth rate of the market.

Opportunities

Increase in the number of research and development activities

Moreover, the market’s growth is fueled by an increase in the number of research and development activities. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the bronchiolitis drugs market growth. Along with this, rising drug approvals and launches will further propel the market’s growth rate. Moreover, rising investment for the development of advanced technologies and increase in the number of emerging markets will further provide beneficial opportunities for the bronchiolitis drugs market growth during the forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in the bronchiolitis drugs market are:

Pfizer Inc. (US)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Mylan N.V. (US)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Sanofi (France)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. (Germany)

AstraZeneca (UK)

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (US)

Merck & Co., Inc. (US)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US)

Eli Lilly and Company (US)

Allergan (Ireland)

Abbott (US)

LEO Pharma A/S (Denmark)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)

Aurobindo Pharma (India)

Lupin (India)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (UK)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC. (US)

Zydus Cadila (India)

Akorn, Incorporated (US)

Global Bronchiolitis Drugs Market Scope

The bronchiolitis drugs market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, dosage form, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Treatment

Medication

Antiviral drugs

Aerosolized ribavirin

Bronchodilators

Corticosteroids

Oxygen Therapy

Intravenous Fluids

Others

Type

Viral Bronchiolitis

Bronchiolitis Obliterans

Others

Dosage Form

Injection

Tablets

Others

Route of Administration

Inhalational

Parenteral

Oral

Others

End-Users

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Homecare

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Others

Bronchiolitis Drugs Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The bronchiolitis drugs market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, treatment, dosage form, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel as referenced above. The countries covered in the bronchiolitis drugs market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America dominates the bronchiolitis drugs market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the presence of major key players and rising healthcare expenditure will further propel the market’s growth rate in this region. Asia-Pacific are expected to grow during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to surging prevalence of inflammatory respiratory diseases in this region. Also, development of healthcare infrastructure will further propel the market’s growth rate in this region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

