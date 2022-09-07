Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 08, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 08, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Sugar Creek Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Ashtabula Conneaut Area City School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021		 Financial Audit
Butler Oxford Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Carroll Village of Dellroy
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Clark Village of South Charleston
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Clermont Felicity-Franklin Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021		 Financial Audit
Clermont County Board of Developmental Disabilities
Clermont County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2020		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Cuyahoga Cleveland Citywide Development Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Darke Franklin Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Franklin New Albany Community Authority
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Upper Arlington
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
University District Special Improvement District of Columbus, Inc.
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Gallia Gallia Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Geauga Chester Township Park District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Geauga Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton City of North College Hill
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020		 Financial Audit FFR
Columbia Township Joint Economic Development Zone
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Sycamore Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Hardin Jackson-Forest Ambulance District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
City of Kenton
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Jackson City of Wellston
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Jefferson Brush Creek Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Steel Valley Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Knox Berlin Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Wayne Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Knox County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Lawrence City of Ironton
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Lucas Village of Harbor View
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Oregon Growth Corporation
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Madison Jefferson Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Mahoning City of Canfield
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Meigs Tuppers Plains Regional Sewer District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Mercer Blackcreek Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Gibson Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Granville Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Miami Concord Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Muskingum Zanesville Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Paulding Village of Latty
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Pike Pike County Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Portage Mantua Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Ross Ross County Park District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Shelby Van Buren Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Stark Village of Brewster
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Springfield - Akron Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Coventry - Akron Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Bath-Akron-Fairlawn Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Union Union County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Washington Wolf Creek Local School District
7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2021		 Financial Audit
Williams Bridgewater Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Wood Weston Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures

