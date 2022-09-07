Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 08, 2022
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 08, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Sugar Creek Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Ashtabula
|Conneaut Area City School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|Butler
|Oxford Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Carroll
|Village of Dellroy
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Clark
|Village of South Charleston
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clermont
|Felicity-Franklin Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|Clermont County Board of Developmental Disabilities
Clermont County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Cuyahoga
|Cleveland Citywide Development Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Darke
|Franklin Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Franklin
|New Albany Community Authority
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Upper Arlington
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|University District Special Improvement District of Columbus, Inc.
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Gallia
|Gallia Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Geauga
|Chester Township Park District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Geauga Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|City of North College Hill
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Columbia Township Joint Economic Development Zone
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Sycamore Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hardin
|Jackson-Forest Ambulance District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|City of Kenton
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Jackson
|City of Wellston
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jefferson
|Brush Creek Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Steel Valley Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Knox
|Berlin Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Wayne Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Knox County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Lawrence
|City of Ironton
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Lucas
|Village of Harbor View
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Oregon Growth Corporation
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Madison
|Jefferson Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Mahoning
|City of Canfield
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Meigs
|Tuppers Plains Regional Sewer District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Mercer
|Blackcreek Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Gibson Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Granville Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Miami
|Concord Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Muskingum
|Zanesville Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Paulding
|Village of Latty
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Pike
|Pike County Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Portage
|Mantua Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ross
|Ross County Park District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Shelby
|Van Buren Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Stark
|Village of Brewster
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|Springfield - Akron Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Coventry - Akron Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Bath-Akron-Fairlawn Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Union
|Union County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Washington
|Wolf Creek Local School District
7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|Williams
|Bridgewater Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Wood
|Weston Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures