URBAN PRESS WINERY & RESTAURANT TO HOST SUSAN G. KOMEN MORE THAN PINK FUNDRAISER ON SEPT 15

With a Portion of Ticket Sales Donated to Support Breast Cancer Awareness

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban Press Winery & Restaurant is hosting a fundraising collaboration with the Susan G. Komen Foundation, to celebrate and support those we know that have been affected by breast cancer. Urban Press Winery will be combining their award-winning wines with a delicious meal created by our award winning chef, Emidio Tidu, for an evening of fun, and celebration under our new covered Garden Piazza.

In addition, Urban Press Winery will be offering two box sets of their specially curated wines, the Pink Wine Boxed Set which includes a Pinot Noir, Fille de Joie 2018, Syrah Rose, Fille de Joie 2019, Petit Verdot Rose, Fille de Joie 2020, and the More Than Pink Wine Boxed set which includes a Petit Verdot/Zinfandel, Due Vigne 2016, Syrah, Striscia 2017, Cabernet Sauvignon, Castelllo de la Vigna 2017, with thirty-five percent of the proceeds going back to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. With your purchase, you will receive a VIP Gift from Celebrity Age Interventionist, Renee Lynn, valued at $325.00.

To purchase tickets and make reservations for the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Dinner and Wine Tasting on Sept 15, 2022, please visit https://www.exploretock.com/urbanpresswinery/event/359339/more-than-pink-fundraiser. In addition, for more information on Urban Press Winery & Restaurant, please visit www.urbanpresswinery.com and please follow us on Instagram @urbanpresswinery.

About Urban Press Winery & Restaurant

Urban Press Winery & Restaurant has the distinction of being the only Los Angeles-area winery and fine dining establishment that crafts its own wine. Owner Giovanni D’Andrea has been creating his own wine since the winery and restaurant opened in Burbank. The superior California wines, single varietals, and blends, as well as gourmet food and live entertainment, is the perfect venue for any event, be it a romantic date night, girls’ night out, corporate party, wedding, or a unique special gathering. The unassuming entrance leads past an expansive wine library and a cozy barrel room to the main serving room, with bold brick walls reaching to the soaring high ceilings. A grand crystal chandelier provides the ambiance as guests continue to the custom iron, crystal-lined staircase leading to the mezzanine dining area, which overlooks the main floor and tasting room. Just a few more steps and a pergola-covered patio provides outdoor seating. The world-renowned Roman Chef Emidio Tidu brings his signature dishes which are steeped in his Italian traditions, fused with a French influence, including lamb shank, chateaubriand, and an original recipe for homemade, Michelin star-worthy, Sicilian cannoli. Urban Press Winery & Restaurant has become one of the few places in Burbank to enjoy a variety of live music. The Sunday Jazz Brunch has become the-place-to-be-seen for jazz lovers. D’Andrea blends tradition, deep technical knowledge, and new ideas to bring the wine list and menu selections to life.