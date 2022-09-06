Boutique Hotel Owners to Gather in LA to Discuss This Growing Sector & Celebrate the 2022 BLLA Award Winners
Industry leaders create a stellar agenda for the 11th annual Boutique Hotel Owners Conference by BLLA
Our gatherings continue to inspire the creators in our industry, and we welcome newcomers with open arms to our wonderful boutique community.”LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Boutique Lifestyle Leaders Association (BLLA) is returning to the live stage for the 3rd time this year with the Boutique Hotel Owners Conference on October 25-26 at the Westlake Village Inn in Los Angeles, California. This leadership event (commonly known as the BLLA Leadership Conference/Symposium) is uniting global pioneers in the boutique hospitality space to celebrate what it means to be a hotelier in this contemporary age of travel. Both consumers and hotel developers are choosing the boutique space over others so there is a lot to discuss.
The event begins with lunch overlooking the beautiful view of the lake and includes a networking circle, followed by a warm welcome from Ariela Kiradjian, Partner & COO of BLLA, as she sets the tone for a meaningful and inspiring space for participants to gain insider knowledge and connect with each other over the two-day event.
The conference continues with a dynamic Agenda including debates, open Q&A’s, salon discussions, panels, think tanks, case studies, mentorship circles, approved supplier showcases, and end-of-day reflections. All of the content will echo the theme of “Spill the Tea,” as the conversations and key takeaways will be sourced from truthful and authentic experiences.
Additionally, the first night’s gathering will recognize the 2022 BLLA Boutique Awards winners and finalists. We will honor their daring and brilliant efforts in the global boutique hospitality industry during an evening dinner and cocktail reception. A limited number of individual tickets are also available for the evening event only. (Note: This dinner is included with full conference registrations.)
The event curriculum covers an array of topics such as:
- Top Issues Owners Face Today
- Hospitality Innovation & Technology
- The Lost Art of Innkeeping
- Getting Real on Hotel Development
- How Energy Plays a Part in Creating a Boutique Hotel Experience
- Conscious Tourism & Soul-Filling Travel Experiences
- Awakening to the New Way of Doing Business
- Retail, Partnerships & The Lobby Experience - What Hotels Can Learn
- Food & Beverage
“I couldn’t be happier to gather in person again for this close-knit group of hotel owners and supporters,” said Frances Kiradjian, CEO & Founder of BLLA. “Our gatherings continue to inspire the creators in our industry and we welcome newcomers with open arms to our wonderful boutique community. Holding the event at a beautiful boutique hotel situated on 17 acres with an enchanting lake, cobblestone paths, vineyards, and gardens, appointed with a beautiful golf course and stunning spa will be the setting for the deep agenda planned with small networking sessions throughout the property. This is one of those times where you’ll want to bring your spouse or partner along.”
The current roster of facilitators includes a curated group of boutique hospitality Founders, Owners, C-Level Executives, Presidents, VPs, and General Managers. There will be in-person facilitated networking throughout the two-day conference, as well as an exclusive digital platform where all attendees will be able to connect with one another.
Our wonderful facilitators for this event include ASH NYC, BLLA, StayBoutique, Marsh McLennan, Salt Hotels, World Cinema, Sandstone, A1 American, Studio Nilebrand, Dream Hollywood, Method Co., Eclectic Companies, Four Pillars Ayurveda, This Assembly, Practice Hospitality, and Lark Hotels.
The support of our current sponsors greatly impacts the success of the event. Headline Sponsors include Greenberg Traurig, Lutron Electronics, Nestle Premium Waters, Selfbook, DISH Business, Mews, Englander, StayBoutique, and Boutique Money Group. Boutique and Lifestyle Sponsors include Solonis, World Cinema, Salesforce, Hireology, Lightspeed, Cloud5 Communications, Virdee, Marsh McLennan, Studio Nilebrand, and Dragonfly Strategists. Supporting Sponsors and Partners include White Stone Marketing, Broadband Hospitality, Hotel Executive, Hotel News Now, Hotel Online, The Lodging Conference, Boutique Design, Hospitality Design, Hotel Business, and Skift.
