BEST Robotics Announces a NEW Challenge in Season 2022 - BEST iQ

Together with their national partner, MathWorks, BEST Robotics is pushing the envelope even further with students and unveiling BEST iQ Challenge!

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2022 generation students have big dreams!Amazing minds who want to design the “BEST” set of wheels on or off the road?Many of our BEST students aspire to be engineers, and dream of sharing their new disruptive ideas for a unique autonomous car, a new design unlike anything anyone has ever thought of - the BEST set of wheels on or off the road! We often hear our students talk about getting there, to this unbelievable innovation of theirs; the sooner, the better. And here at BEST, we feel your creative passion and your entrepreneurial spirit. We want you to disrupt and get there!Our students already know a lot about science, technology, engineering, and math, and among these phenomenal students are those who seek challenges that push and test how "Best” they truly are - not only in STEM but in a long list of skills for the future such as coding, communication, production and many more. It is inspiring that 30 years after Steve Marum and Ted Mahler created BEST Robotics , our newest challenge, Made2Order, responds to this demand from its student leaders for the ultimate challenge. Together with our partner, MathWorks , we are pushing the envelope even further with students and unveiling the BEST iQ Challenge!Our partner, MathWorks, has developed a unique, one-of-a-kind challenge and is sharing it with BEST schools and teams. In this challenge, the more students engage with the BEST iQ problem (and) the more students shape the BEST iQ challenge; the more students grow their life skills in areas that will be essential for the 21st-century future - where mathematics, science, and engineering, combined with their software coding skills using MATLABwill serve them in many of their future goals.Through BEST iQ students will:• Sharpen coding skills along with technical skills.• Solve problems of their own choosing at their own pace.• Earn points for each correct solution and bonus points based on the relative size of their coding solution.• Submit solutions as many times as desired, and even better, there is no penalty for incorrect solutions.• Submit as many improvements to their solutions as desired to better their standing.• Students will earn badges their way, and rise to the top of the leaderboard by solving more problems than other BEST teams and competitors.• Students will become BEST IQ leaders and earn national recognition as having the BEST iQ in the nation.• Students can also capture the national award and other MathWorks swag!We are very excited that BEST, along with our partner, MathWorks, can provide this challenge and opportunity to grow their skills for the future. What better way to celebrate our 30th season than to provide a new and exciting challenge to our student teams!If you have questions about BEST, please contact Mr. Michael Steiner, the Executive Director, at Michael.Steiner@bestinc.org 412-4994790Paul Lutes, BEST Robotics Inc, Board PresidentTanya Kuruvilla - MathWorksTechnical Evangelist -Student Competitionstkuruvil@mathworks.comSofia MirzaBEST Media and MarketingSofia.Mirza@bestinc.orgAbout BEST RoboticsBEST Robotics is a national 501 (c) 3 that delivers a free STEM education program and competition to middle and high school students. The BEST Robotics mission is to make STEM education accessible and inclusive and engage and excite students about engineering, science, and technology, ultimately inspiring them to pursue higher education and career opportunities in these fields.Founded in 1993, BEST Robotics operates 41 licensed hubs across 14 states, serving approximately 900 schools and 18,000 students annually. Through partnerships with higher education, tech schools, and organizations, BEST Robotics' hubs manage local delivery of the program with the help of 4,500 volunteers from hundreds of corporate and community supporters.About MathWorksMathWorks is the leading developer of mathematical computing software. MATLAB, the language of engineers and scientists, is a programming environment for algorithm development, data analysis, visualization, and numeric computation. Simulink is a block diagram environment for simulation and Model-Based Design of multidomain and embedded engineering systems. Engineers and scientists worldwide rely on these products to accelerate the pace of discovery, innovation, and development in automotive, aerospace, communications, electronics, industrial automation, and other industries. MATLAB and Simulink are also fundamental teaching and research tools in the world’s universities and learning institutions. Founded in 1984, MathWorks employs more than 5,000 people in 16 countries, with headquarters in Natick, Massachusetts, USA. For additional information, visit mathworks.com.Through BEST iQ students will:

