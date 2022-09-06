Public Information Meetings for SR 159 & 160 Corridor Study Project

Las Vegas, Nev. – Join the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) in person and/or online for the second series of public meetings to discuss long-term needs and a vision for State Routes 160 and 159 (SR 160 and SR 159) in Southern Nevada.

Purpose of the meetings: Based on comments provided during the initial round of public meetings (April 2022), NDOT has developed potential concepts for the corridor, which will be available for public review and comment. Your comments regarding this corridor will help NDOT identify and address the immediate and future needs of all corridor users, including drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists, and others. The study limits are along SR 160 from Las Vegas Boulevard to Roadrunner Road in Pahrump and along SR 159 from SR 160 to CC-215 in Summerlin.

Project goals: The ongoing study will review existing conditions such as crash data, land use, multimodal opportunities, and travel delays. This evaluation will look for opportunities to enhance safety, reduce delays, and provide safe access within the corridor. Study recommendations will identify short, mid, and long-term needs to aide in statewide prioritization through the One Nevada Plan.

In-person meeting information: All in-person meetings are open house format from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a formal presentation at 5:30 p.m.

Monday, September 19 - Nye Communities Coalition: 1020 E Wilson Rd. Pahrump

Tuesday, September 20 - Windmill Library: 7060 W. Windmill Ln. Las Vegas

Wednesday, September 21 - Vistas Community Center: 11312 W. Parkside Wy. Las Vegas

Thursday, September 22 - Blue Diamond Rec. Association: 2 Village Blvd. Blue Diamond

Virtual meeting information: The virtual meeting will be available 24 hours a day via the internet at www.ndotsr160.com from September 6 through October 7.

How you can help: Submit your comments at any of the in-person meetings, virtual meeting website, or e-mail to info@ndotsr160.com by October 7.

Contact: Matthew Bradley, NDOT Study Manager, (775) 888-7466.

Special accommodations: Reasonable efforts will be made to assist and accommodate persons with disabilities desiring to attend the meeting in person or online. If you need special accommodations, please contact NDOT’s Public Involvement Specialist Cassie Mlynarek at (702) 232-5288.