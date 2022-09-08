Kubotek3D to Operate as Kubotek Kosmos
Change Reflects Focus on Successful Next-Generation Software Technology
The successful implementations of our new technology have provided us increased confidence and assurance that the future of our company will be based on it.”MARLBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kubotek3D, the engineering software division of Kubotek USA, Inc., announced today that it will begin doing business under the name Kubotek Kosmos, effective immediately. The Massachusetts-based team continues to develop and support core geometric technology and end-user applications targeted at improving efficiency of 3D data use in manufacturing.
— Ram Eswaran, Kubotek Kosmos CTO/COO
The Kubotek Kosmos technology was introduced in 2018 as a new 3D framework product which Kubotek licenses to other specialized software developers. The architecture of the Kubotek Kosmos 3D framework provides significant advances in multi-threading, management of precision, and multi-platform support over other geometry kernels. The Kosmos name relates to the astronomy-based function names and terminology used throughout the programming interface which allows users to precisely define and analyze geometric objects in an unlimited 3D space. The product had a major success earlier this year when its customer, Lambda Research Corporation, announced that the latest release of their flagship TracePro optical engineering software exclusively uses the Kubotek Kosmos 3D framework for CAD translation and model creation and query operations.
The new 3D framework was also used internally as the foundation of the second generation of Kubotek interoperability products which aid synchronization of CAD data across manufacturing supply chains. These solutions take advantage of the universal CAD database of the Kubotek Kosmos 3D framework which contains structures to match all 3D geometric definitions across all major MCAD and international standard databases. Introduced starting in 2018, the all-new programs exceeded Kubotek performance goals for reading large CAD data sets with improved reliability and processing time reductions averaging 400% on sample customer data. The dramatic improvements have led to swift replacement of the original generation products used by hundreds of North American aerospace suppliers.
Ram Eswaran, Kubotek Kosmos CTO/COO stated, “The successful implementations of our new technology have provided us increased confidence and assurance that the future of our company will be based on it. Aligning our identity with this technology is a natural next step.” The new technology is also utilized by Kubotek KeyCreator CAD programs to support data translation and modeling features. “Continuing to serve manufacturing and design customers with our KeyCreator CAD software, as we have over the last 18 years, remains a key part of our business. This work is the basis for valuable insights into and understanding of the technology needed to reliably read precise data from any engineering software. Our experience as a developer of end-user applications gives us unique understanding of the challenges faced by other specialized engineering software teams,” added Eswaran.
Dr. Ken Versprille, Executive Consultant and Practice Manager of Design Creation & Collaboration for CIMdata commented, “Kubotek’s long experience in the manufacturing build-to-print supply chain together with a partnership with Datakit has provided them the knowledge of what is needed to support data movement between suppliers who use a diverse set of tools and to maintain that data without compromise.”
Kubotek Kosmos will be demonstrating all its software in booth 133145 at the upcoming International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) in Chicago. A prototype virtual reality app demonstrating the broad capabilities of the Kubotek Kosmos 3D Framework will also be unveiled at the event.
About Us
Kubotek Kosmos (formerly Kubotek3D) empowers specialized software to utilize engineering data from numerous sources at high-fidelity and optimal performance. Our applications in manufacturing assure many of the world's most advanced build-to-print suppliers creating complex aerospace components that precise part definitions are being exchanged correctly between engineering systems. Our flexible direct CAD products are popular in tooling design and unconstrained conceptual modeling. The proprietary multi-platform geometric technology, available for licensing, implements the latest hardware and software standards to speed time to market, reduce costs, and improve quality.
Kubotek Kosmos development and support staff are based in Marlborough, Massachusetts. It operates through a wholly-owned US subsidiary of Kubotek Corporation which is headquartered in Osaka, Japan (7709.T Tokyo Stock Exchange).
John McCullough
Kubotek Kosmos
email us here