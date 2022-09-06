Maine Agriculture in the Classroom 2023 Teacher of the Year Applications Open

Each year at its annual meeting, Maine Agriculture in the Classroom (MAITC) recognizes an outstanding Maine elementary or secondary school teacher who uses agricultural education materials and/or activities in the classroom to teach core subjects.

The winning teacher is then required to submit—with MAITC’s help—an application for a National Agriculture in the Classroom (AITC) Excellence in Teaching about Agriculture Award and attends the National AITC Conference.

Applications are due October 3, 2022 .

The application (and more info) can be found on the MAITC website. For further questions, reach out to MAITC at (207)287-5522 or maitca@maine.gov. For more news and updates from MAITC, sign up for their newsletter.