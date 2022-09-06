Presentation (In-person and Virtual): U.S. Secret Service Research and Recommendations on the Prevention of Targeted School Violence

Maine’s education workforce is invited to join the U.S. Secret Service and Maine Department of Education’s Maine School Safety Center for a free presentation by the U.S. Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC) addressing strategies to prevent targeted school violence.

Date: October 5, 2022

Time: 9:00am – 12:00pm

Location: UMA–Jewett Hall in Augusta or Virtual

Intended Audience: Education Administrators, Teachers, School Psychologists/School Counselors, Law Enforcement, Crisis Intervention Units, Counselors & Mental Health Specialists, Social Workers, Anyone who may potentially be involved in risk detection/management position

This presentation will focus on past events of school violence, averted attacks of targeted school violence, and discuss how schools and communities can utilize a multidisciplinary approach to school safety with specific focus on identifying, assessing, and intervening with students who exhibit concerning behavior as early as possible. This is NOT active shooter response training.

Register here – This event is offered both in person and virtually. In-person attendance is limited, so please register asap to ensure your attendance.

Please reach out to Karen Barnes at karen.a.barnes@maine.gov with any questions.