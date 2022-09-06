Code Council Board of Directors appoints new Ad Hoc Committee on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

The International Code Council Board of Directors announced the committee members of the newly established Ad Hoc Committee on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). The goal of this committee is to increase DEI in the membership association while helping Code Council members diversify their own

organizations and, ultimately, the building safety profession overall. View the list of committee appointees and learn more about the committee here. The committee will also support the Code Council’s Safety 2.0 program, by encouraging individuals representing a wide range of perspectives and backgrounds to consider careers in building safety. Read more here.