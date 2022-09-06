FEMA offers free download to help jurisdiction officials with grants and latest editions of model codes

Submit Release
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recently released the Building Codes Adoption Playbook for Authorities Having Jurisdiction, which is intended for officials interested in increasing community resilience and reducing loss from natural hazards by adopting the latest editions of model building codes. It equips officials with background and language to help educate decision-makers and constituents on the benefits of adopting and enforcing the latest building code editions. In addition, it provides general steps to help navigate the code adoption process and describes the FEMA grants available to support building code adoption and enforcement activities. The Code Council collaborated with FEMA to develop and review the content in the playbook. Read more here.

