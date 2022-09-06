ICC Membership Drive Incentive Program campaign enters its second month. Are you earning points? Your role in the Membership Drive Incentive Program will build a stronger, more resourceful Code Council while arming the next generation of building safety professionals with the tools they need to advance our industry. Remember, for every new Code Council member you recruit, you’ll earn $25 in savings on future expenditures at the ICC Store. There is no limit on how many points you can earn and the savings you can sock away. Here’s how it works when you’ve found a new recruit:

Go to your myICC account and login. After the login, there will be a pop-up that displays the following: I want to be part of the Membership Drive Incentive Program .

. You will be given a unique URL to share with your friends. The URL contains a membership application that can be completed by your referral. This unique URL will allow us to know that the new member came from you. Once the referral is officially a member, you will be rewarded 25 points (equal to $25) to use toward Code Council product purchases from the ICC Store.

This campaign ends December 31. How many new ICC members can you meet and recruit in the next four months? Read more here.