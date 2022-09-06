APPLICATION PERIOD OPENS SEPTEMBER 30: Newest BRIC funding level more than doubles last year’s

Now in its third year, the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program continues to grow exponentially, and it’s set to award

$2.295 billion for pre-disaster mitigation grants. That’s more than double the FY2021 funding level. $122 million in direct funding is allocated to states and territories ($2 million per state/territory), with $50 million set aside for tribal governments. A total of $2.133 billion is available in competitive grants. The non-federal cost share is generally 25 percent (10 percent for small/impoverished communities). FEMA has identified increasing “funding to applicants that facilitate the adoption and enforcement of the

latest published editions of building codes” as one of the three priorities for the program this year. BRIC funds the adoption and implementation of resilient codes and jurisdictions that implementing resilient codes are more competitive for BRIC project funding. The application period opens September 30 and closes January 27, 2023, but most jurisdictions have earlier internal deadlines. Read more here, from

the ICC Government Relations’ webpage on the BRIC program.