September 9 is deadline to submit questions to candidates at Board of Directors Candidates Forum

The ICC Board of Directors Candidates Forum will be held 1-2 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, September 11, in Room M100/103 of the Kentucky International Convention Center. As part of this forum, Code Council members can submit questions to the 2022 candidates seeking positions on the ICC Board of Directors. These questions will be selected at random and read to at-large and sectional seat candidates by the chair of the Nominating Committee. To submit a question, email Will Coffman no later than 5 p.m.

Eastern on Friday, September 9. Read more here.

