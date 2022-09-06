Stay on track at the ICC 2022 Annual Conference and Public Comment Hearings with the app!

Submit Release
Attendees to the ICC Annual Conference and Public Comment Code Hearings in Louisville, Kentucky, can stay connected with all the latest information about the expo, meetings, training sessions and hearings by downloading the conference app. Create a personal schedule, check out speaker information, download conference education materials and more. The app is accessible from smartphones, tablets, laptops and desktops and is available for Android devices and on the web. The app will be available in the Apple App Store soon. You can find the app quickly in stores by searching for: iccac22. And don’t forget to share your excitement by using the pre-made posts in the ICC social media toolkit!

