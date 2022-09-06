Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,686 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,246 in the last 365 days.

WELCOME TO LOUISVILLE! Forum offers Code Council members opportunity to learn more about recent federal grant programs that help finance and support code activities

With nearly $1.5 billion now available to support code adoption and implementation, the ICC Government Relations team is putting together a special event at the 2022 ICC Annual Conference: “Forum on U.S. Federal Funding Opportunities.” It will be held 8-11 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday, September 12, in the Kentucky International Convention Center. Panel members are officials of the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the City of Chicago Department of Buildings. It features presentations and small group breakout sessions with federal officials. Panelists will discuss the following programs:

  • Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) Energy Code Implementation Program and Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Energy Codes Funding
  • Building Resilient Infrastructure in Communities (BRIC)
  • Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP)
  • Post-Disaster Code Administration and Enforcement Assistance (DRRA sec. 1206)
  • Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) and Disaster Mitigation (CDBG-MIT)

You just read:

WELCOME TO LOUISVILLE! Forum offers Code Council members opportunity to learn more about recent federal grant programs that help finance and support code activities

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.