WELCOME TO LOUISVILLE! Forum offers Code Council members opportunity to learn more about recent federal grant programs that help finance and support code activities

With nearly $1.5 billion now available to support code adoption and implementation, the ICC Government Relations team is putting together a special event at the 2022 ICC Annual Conference: “Forum on U.S. Federal Funding Opportunities.” It will be held 8-11 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday, September 12, in the Kentucky International Convention Center. Panel members are officials of the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the City of Chicago Department of Buildings. It features presentations and small group breakout sessions with federal officials. Panelists will discuss the following programs:

Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) Energy Code Implementation Program and Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Energy Codes Funding

Building Resilient Infrastructure in Communities (BRIC)

Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP)

Post-Disaster Code Administration and Enforcement Assistance (DRRA sec. 1206)

Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) and Disaster Mitigation (CDBG-MIT)