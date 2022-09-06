Submit Release
Vision IT Named On CACI-led Team Awarded $5.7B Air Force Contract

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vision IT was named as one of the companies on the CACI International led team that was recently awarded a 5.7 billion dollar contract.

The other companies on this team include Bowhead Logistics Management, Cartridge Technologies, Cask NX, CDIT, Enhanced Veterans Solutions, Expansia Group, InSequence and Oneida Technical Solutions.

According to an article from FWG.com, "That consortium of companies will take over the responsibility of IT service desk support and managing a catalog of offerings for 700,000 users around the world for Wave 1 of the Air Force's Enterprise IT as a Service initiative." (Wilkers)

Vision IT is not unfamiliar when it comes to supporting Air Force Base operations, and gladly welcomes the opportunity to serve. The San Antonio based company is coming up on it's 19 year anniversary this month, and the announcement of this win was the perfect way to celebrate.

