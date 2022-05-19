Vision IT Celebrates 2 New Contract Wins
EINPresswire.com/ -- Vision IT is one of 16 small business companies to win the Information Management Communications Systems (IMCS) IV indefinite-delivery/ indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract. Task Orders will be awarded as a total small business set-aside with a five-year ordering period utilizing North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) code 541513, Computer Facilities Management Services. The IMCS IV contract was issued because of a continued need in Telecommunications Support for C4IM (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Information Management) Unified Capabilities; Information Technology Services (ITS); Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Network Management; and Inside/Outside Plant (to include Tier I and II support). The ceiling for IMCS IV is $990 million and provides information and communication technology support to the U.S. Army’s Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) and Network Enterprise Centers (NEC)s across the Continental United States (CONUS). “This award will give us the opportunity to expand Vision IT’s exceptional support currently being provided to the Army and our existing NETCOM customers” said Victoria Washington CEO and President of Vision IT.
Vision IT was also recently awarded the General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Schedule Highly Adaptive Cybersecurity Services (HACS) Special Item Number (SIN) 54151HACS. HACS offers the Federal Government a rapid way to obtain best in class cybersecurity services. The scope of the HACS SIN includes proactive and reactive cybersecurity services. Assessment services needed for systems categorized as High Value Assets (HVA) are also within scope of this SIN. It includes Risk and Vulnerability Assessments (RVA), Security Architecture Review (SAR), and Systems Security Engineering (SSE). Additionally, the scope of the SIN includes services for the seven step Risk Management Framework (RMF), and Security Operations Center (SOC) services. These services are vetted through an extensive oral and written technical evaluation and provided under the GSA MAS vehicle. “Being awarded the HACS SINs, recognizes Vision IT as a leading cybersecurity prime contractor to the Federal Government,” said Dustin Cloos Chief Growth Officer (CGO) of Vision IT. The HACS SIN was created to ensure that Federal agencies can acquire industry leading, vetted cybersecurity services in a rapid and efficient manner. “I’m extremely proud of our team who worked tirelessly preparing the proposal and passing the orals evaluation needed to obtain the HACS SIN. We work diligently every day for our many cybersecurity programs and customers and are looking forward to working with new customers in this highly specialized area further expanding our capabilities” said Victoria Washington CEO and President of Vision IT.
