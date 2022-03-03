Vision IT CEO Accepts AFCEA International Women's Appreciation Award in California
Victoria Washington travels to the WEST 2022 Convention in San Deigo to accept Women's Appreciation Award from AFECA International.SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In February of this year, Victoria Washington - CEO and President of Vision IT - traveled to the WEST conference (the premier West Coast Naval and military conference) to accept the 2022 Women's Appreciation Award, granted to her by AFCEA International. Recipients of the Women's Appreciation Award meet several qualifications that prove their dedication to advancing the careers of women, in addition to being contributing members in their local AFCEA chapters.
Victoria has been a foundational AFCEA Alamo Chapter leader in Texas for over 6 years, spearheading and championing women in business by being an outspoken advocate that has even pioneered her own networking/mentoring platform called Women with Vision. This program attracts professional women and business owners to offer a platform to network, facilitate the learning of new skills, offer support, and share experiences. Women With Vision’s primary goal is to connect entrepreneurial woman with mentors while allowing them access to business resources from an extensive support network. Panels of successful women or keynote speakers also come together quarterly to discuss current topics relevant to women in business. Women With Vision now boasts over 100 members on their Facebook page and is growing every day.
In addition to Women With Vision, Victoria has also significantly impacted the lives of women around her and the women that work for her. She leads by example while cultivating a culture of inclusivity within her company. Victoria constantly seeks out women that work for her to take leadership positions and aids their professional/personal development by encouraging them to take continual learning. Victoria meets with her female employees to discuss growth opportunities and assist them to develope flexible work schedules to pursue those opportunities. Victoria mentors her female employees and other female small business owners, hoping to build their careers to the level of success that she has found herself.
If anyone is deserving of this award, we know for sure it's Victoria Washington! Congratulations, and we can't wait to see what other milestones you will achieve this year!
