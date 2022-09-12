HOMMA, Innovative Smart Home Designer and Builder, Taps New CFO; Adds Chief Design Officer, Head of Operations

Masahide Ando, Ted Homma, Ede Schweizer, and Subaru Baba (L to R) HOMMA Group Inc. Logo

Additions will help manage accelerated growth, bolster product design and development, and strengthen corporate governance

PALO ALTO, CA, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOMMA Group, Inc. (HOMMA), a Silicon Valley start-up designing and building a new class of pre-configured smart homes, today announced changes to its leadership team to accelerate business growth, bolster product design and development, and strengthen corporate governance. The company named a new CFO and added two new positions, Chief Design Officer (CDO) and Head of Operations.

HOMMA, who's proprietary “architecturally intelligent” technology examines residents’ routines and preferences and intuitively sets an appropriate ambiance to match, previously completed the production of its showcase “HOMMA ZERO” (Hayward, CA) and “HOMMA HAUS Waterside” (Benicia, CA) projects. The company recently launched its first production product, “HOMMA HAUS Mount Tabor” (Portland, OR), the nation’s first pre-configured, multi-family smart home community. Every HOMMA HAUS project comes with curated technology pre-installed, ready for use, and WiFi-connected for access from the HOMMA app – from day one.

Joji Koda, who previously held the role of both CFO and COO, as well as a Board Director, hands the CFO role to Subaru Baba, who previously served as Head of FP&A. Koda will conclude his operational duties and will assume an external Board Director role where he will continue to contribute to HOMMA’s shareholder value.

Baba played a key role in HOMMA’s finance team for the past year, leading the company’s financial planning, internal controls development and IPO preparations. Before joining HOMMA, Baba was with General Electric where he held multiple global finance leadership roles across FP&A, controllership, and internal audit. Baba served as the CFO of GE Healthcare’s Japan Pharmaceutical business prior to joining HOMMA in August of 2021.

HOMMA also promoted Ede Schweizer to Chief Design Officer, a newly created role at the company to place a stronger emphasis on product development. Schweizer will oversee a holistic product design strategy – from architecture to technology – aimed at elevating the experience and quality of life at home. Schweizer previously held roles at Apple during the first iPhone launch, Google as one of the founding Android designers, Amazon to build the Alexa Design Lab, and Pinterest. He joined HOMMA in 2019.

Additionally, Masahide Ando, who joined the company on July 1, 2022, was named Head of Operations and will lead key operational functions within the company. Ando started his career with Mitsui Co. where he held roles across Mitsui’s overseas resource development business. He then served as the Representative Director and COO of Musca Inc., a biotechnology startup.

About HOMMA

HOMMA is at the intersection of real estate development, architecture and technology. Based in Japan and Silicon Valley, California, HOMMA is made up of a team of architects, technologists and designers focused on creating spaces for lives to be more fully lived. HOMMA to date has completed the production of “HOMMA ZERO” (Hayward, CA), “HOMMA HAUS Waterside” (Benicia, CA), and “HOMMA HAUS Mount Tabor” (Portland, OR), the nation’s first pre-configured, multi-family smart home community. For more information, reach out to us at info@hom.ma or visit www.hom.ma.