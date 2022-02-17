HOMMA debuts its first Portland townhome community, HOMMA HAUS Mount Tabor

HOMMA HAUS Mount Tabor Street View, Portland, OR View of the Dining Room / Living Area, HOMMA HAUS Mount Tabor, Portland, OR View of the Kitchen Area, HOMMA HAUS Mount Tabor, Portland, OR

HOMMA HAUS Mount Tabor is leasing now

PORTLAND, OR, USA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOMMA® announced today the debut of its HOMMA HAUS Mount Tabor community which was designed by HOMMA and created in partnership with environmentally sustainable builder Green Hammer. Located at 5115 East Burnside Street, the 24,000 square foot development is composed of 18 units, all with 2 bed, 2.5 bath floor plans. Each unit features intuitive lighting, security and other intelligent design elements. Located within four miles of downtown Portland and with easy access to public transit, it’s ideal for urban cyclists or anyone who prefers a car-free lifestyle.

https://www.hom.ma/mt-tabor

HOMMA introduces a new kind of home

“At HOMMA, we want to move people beyond the idea of traditional-style homes which typically require a great deal of upkeep, and get them thinking more about the future of life at home; what that future will look like. We know growing urban density is necessitating a shift to new living spaces that feel comfortable and welcoming, while using space with greater efficiency, flexibility and responsiveness than houses of the past,” says Ede Schweizer, HOMMA’s Head of Design. “A HOMMA HAUS is highly functional, energy efficient, intuitive to control and easy to care for. We do this through a coordination of technology we've named Architectural Intelligence™, which helps us create comfortable modern living spaces within a small footprint.”

What is Architectural Intelligence?

HOMMA’s approach to technology goes beyond a typical smart home filled with devices and gadgets. Each home is designed and built with integrated technology curated to interact with the space. Each unit has a technology cabinet with a central hub that keeps all systems online and connects directly to the HOMMA mobile app. This single mobile app simplifies the connection with your home, which makes it easier to check in while you're away, and easier for everyone in the household to enjoy the comforts of being at home.

“We believe architecture and technology can work in harmony. Architectural Intelligence is how we create homes that are more than just walls, doors, and windows,” says Schweizer. “We imagine homes that actually understand our unique living situations and can adapt to ultimately take care of us, instead of the opposite. It’s not about having more buttons to press; it’s about orchestrating the right technology. Our integrated approach all serves the same purpose: to reduce unnecessary managing or thinking about the home, and free residents up to live more meaningful lives.”

Further, in the interest of unburdening residents, all technology maintenance will be handled by HOMMA.

Key features of HOMMA HAUS Mount Tabor

Each HOMMA HAUS Mount Tabor unit features:

• Clean, modern design that can accommodate a variety of aesthetics

• A versatile open floor plan to make the most of available space

• Large windows and skylights to welcome natural light

• Exterior fencing designed with privacy in mind

• An entry level and second floor patio for outdoor enjoyment

• Architectural Intelligence features (lighting, sensors, smart lock, and thermostat)

• A private intranet connecting all of the HOMMA technology

• Integrated storage within the home, including a hidden wall case for shoes

• Dedicated storage space for bicycles

HOMMA HAUS Mount Tabor’s shared community space also features:

• A community gate control with video, connected through the HOMMA app

• A tranquil courtyard “park” with landscaping, seating and community WiFi

About HOMMA

HOMMA is a start-up at the intersection of real estate development, architecture and technology. Based in Japan and Silicon Valley, California, HOMMA is made up of a team of architects, technologists and designers, all focused on creating spaces for lives to be more fully lived. It was founded by Ted Homma in 2016. For more information, reach out to us at info@hom.ma or visit www.hom.ma